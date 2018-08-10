Steve Popper joins Newsday as Knicks beat writer

Steve Popper will join Newsday as its new Knicks beat writer. He will start in his new role later this month.

Popper replaces Al Iannazzone, who is in his first season covering the Jets for Newsday.

“I am so excited to join the staff at Newsday, working alongside a group of reporters that I have long admired,” Popper said. “And after spending time as a columnist with a wide-ranging assortment of duties, getting the chance to return to covering the Knicks and the NBA brings me back to my first love in sports. Having covered the Knicks during the Patrick Ewing years and the Carmelo Anthony era, I'm looking forward to chronicling how this latest iteration will turn out."

Popper, who you can follow on Twitter at @StevePopper, has been a familiar presence on the New York pro sports scene for many years. He has worked for the Asbury Park Press, the New York Post, where he spent two years covering the Knicks and the NBA, the New York Times as a general assignment sports reporter, and, most recently, at The Record and NorthJersey.com. Popper has worked at The Record since 2004, with his most recent assignments being Knicks beat reporter, NBA columnist, and a general columnist for the past six months. He also spent seven seasons covering the Mets for The Record.

“A very strong Newsday sports staff just got stronger,” said Newsday sports editor Hank Winnicki. “I’ve been a fan of Steve’s work for years, and it’s great to add him to our team. He brings experience, passion and tremendous talent to the digital and print pages of Newsday.”

Popper’s first season on the beat will include David Fizdale’s first season as Knicks head coach, the rookie season of Kevin Knox, selected No. 9 overall in June’s draft, and the potential return of franchise star Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to rehab after tearing his ACL last season.

Popper has twice finished in the top 10 of the Associated Press Sports Editors contest. He was most recently honored for his work on the Knicks beat published in 2014 while at The Record.