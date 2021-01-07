TODAY'S PAPER
Shorthanded Knicks bringing back Taj Gibson, source says

Knicks' Taj Gibson, front, moves past Washington Wizards'

Knicks' Taj Gibson, front, moves past Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington.  Credit: AP/Luis M. Alvarez

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
The Knicks are expected to complete a move this week to bring on board one of Tom Thibodeau’s favorite pupils — Taj Gibson.

According to an NBA source, the two sides were in the process of finalizing an agreement to sign Gibson, who was cut loose when the team did not pick up the second year of his contract in November. To make room for Gibson, who started 56 games last season for the Knicks, the team will waive Omari Spellman. The Knicks have been shorthanded up front with Obi Toppin out since opening night and Nerlens Noel sidelined the last three games.

The Knicks acquired Spellman in an offseason trade of Ed Davis, picking up a second-round draft pick in the deal. Spellman was a low-risk trial for the team, hopeful that after struggling in Minnesota he could get in better condition and present a stretch four option for the team. But he weighed in 284 pounds for the team and only made one brief preseason appearance before sitting out with knee soreness through the entire schedule so far.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

