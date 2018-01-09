Tim Hardaway Jr. was a full participant in practice on Tuesday with the Knicks, which included scrimmaging at the team’s training facility in Westchester.

Hardaway said he felt good after going through Tuesday’s practice. Still, there is no timetable for his return.

But it was another big step for Hardaway in his attempt to return from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. He participated in halfcourt drills with teammates on Saturday in Dallas.

Hardaway, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, has not played since Nov. 29. The Knicks are 8-11 in the 19 games he has missed.