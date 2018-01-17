Tim Hardaway Jr. to play tonight for Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tim Hardaway Jr. will be back for the Knicks when they open their six-game road trip against Western Conference teams Wednesday night against the Grizzlies.

The Knicks deactivated Hardaway for Monday’s game against the Nets for precautionary reasons after he logged 33 minutes Sunday against New Orleans. It was just his second game back after missing six weeks with a stress injury in his lower left leg.

“Feels good,” Hardaway said. “If I felt something I wouldn’t be playing right now. I feel fine, ready to go. Nothing’s wrong. Just going through the process.”

That process includes monitoring Hardaway’s minutes, which Jeff Hornacek said needs to be around the mid-20s right now. Hornacek said he could go over from time to time, but it could impact whether Hardaway plays in the next game. The extra minutes Sunday came because the Knicks lost in overtime to the Pelicans.

“Doctors and trainers, they just wanted to keep it a steady number here for a little bit,” Hornacek said. “If it’s a couple of minutes over, couple under, that’s fine. But I think it’s the overtime that did that, and we made sure we weren’t going to play him the next day.”

Hardaway wouldn’t address not playing Monday, quickly dismissing the question.

“I’m ready to talk about Memphis,” Hardaway said. “I’m not talking about last game, previous nights. Ready to go tonight.”

Hornacek said he still wasn’t sure if Hardaway would start. He came off the bench his first two games back.