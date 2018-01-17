TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Evening
Overcast 34° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Tim Hardaway Jr. to play tonight for Knicks

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tim Hardaway Jr. will be back for the Knicks when they open their six-game road trip against Western Conference teams Wednesday night against the Grizzlies.

The Knicks deactivated Hardaway for Monday’s game against the Nets for precautionary reasons after he logged 33 minutes Sunday against New Orleans. It was just his second game back after missing six weeks with a stress injury in his lower left leg.

“Feels good,” Hardaway said. “If I felt something I wouldn’t be playing right now. I feel fine, ready to go. Nothing’s wrong. Just going through the process.”

That process includes monitoring Hardaway’s minutes, which Jeff Hornacek said needs to be around the mid-20s right now. Hornacek said he could go over from time to time, but it could impact whether Hardaway plays in the next game. The extra minutes Sunday came because the Knicks lost in overtime to the Pelicans.

“Doctors and trainers, they just wanted to keep it a steady number here for a little bit,” Hornacek said. “If it’s a couple of minutes over, couple under, that’s fine. But I think it’s the overtime that did that, and we made sure we weren’t going to play him the next day.”

Hardaway wouldn’t address not playing Monday, quickly dismissing the question.

“I’m ready to talk about Memphis,” Hardaway said. “I’m not talking about last game, previous nights. Ready to go tonight.”

Hornacek said he still wasn’t sure if Hardaway would start. He came off the bench his first two games back.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

The New York Mets re-introduce outfielder Jay Bruce Jay Bruce has ‘unfinished business’ with Mets
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer following a Zimmer thinks Shurmur will be good for Giants
Pirates' Josh Harrison watches flight of home run Pirates’ Harrison could be available for Mets, Yankees
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, left, and forward Nets anxiously await Russell’s return
Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur smiles before an Spagnuolo might benefit from a Shurmur hire
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson against North Carolina State NFL mock draft 1.2: The first 28 picks