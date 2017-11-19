GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The Knicks could be without Tim Hardaway Jr. when they face the Clippers Monday night.

Hardaway left Friday’s game against the Raptors with soreness in his left foot and didn’t practice Sunday. He said this was something he tried to play through, and he should have taken it more seriously. X-rays were negative. The Knicks are listing Hardaway as questionable, but he sounded as if it’s doubtful he plays.

“I think it was just nagging, just nagging pain right there and me continuing to play on it, it got worse,” Hardaway said. “Just not really taking it serious. I’m thinking, ‘I’m strong enough, able enough to go out there and compete so it’s not really that much. I don’t feel nothing as bad so no need for me to get it right.’ But it got worse and worse and worse.

“Once I started feeling it after the Utah game that next morning when I came back to practice that’s when I let them know it was bothering me. And I never had it before. This is the first time for me. It’s different. Just going to treat it as normal and see how it feels tomorrow.”

Hardaway said the pain is in the bottom of his foot, by his arch. He said it started to flare up after Wednesday’s win against the Jazz, when he led the Knicks’ comeback from 12 down in the third. Hardaway scored 26 points, including the Knicks’ last seven.

The Knicks’ second-leading scorer did some spot shooting and rode the exercise bike on Sunday, but he didn’t try running or cutting. He said he could “jump on it a little bit.” Hardaway said he’s getting treatment “every single minute throughout the whole entire day,” but he wouldn’t say he’s optimistic about playing.

“Wait and see. Just wait and see,” he said. “Tomorrow, come back in here get treatment again, go through walk-through and see how it is.”