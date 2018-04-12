GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Tim Hardaway Jr. would just like to have one coach long enough to get to know him.

The Knicks shooting guard has had four different head coaches in the five years since he came into the league. In his three years with the Knicks, he has played for Mike Woodson, Derek Fisher and Jeff Hornacek.

“It would be great to have a coach I could have for more than two years, you know,” Hardaway said Thursday. “It’s been tough throughout my career having different coaches and different philosophies, different style of plays throughout this entire time.

“So, with that being said, I hope whoever is next coach can come here and make a statement and let everyone know he’s all in and we can get the show on the road.”

The Knicks fired Hornacek shortly after returning from their final game of the season in Cleveland on Wednesday night. Hardaway, who found out when he got home from the airport, said he liked playing for Hornacek but he also understood that the Knicks’ new management team wanted to install their own coach.

“Under Jeff I had a career year. So I thank him for putting me in position to succeed, be better on both ends of the floor and I just want to thank him,” said Hardaway, who averaged 17.5 points.

Hardaway said he’s not sure what type of coach it will take to succeed here.

“I don’t even know because all three years I’ve been here have been losing records,” Hardaway said. “This would be going on career-wise, my fifth coach. So I don’t know. If management says accountability for the guys and the ballclub then someone that can lead in that aspect and can show it throughout the entire season, I guess. It’s all up to management, what they want to do. I’m on board with their decisions. And the season starts right now for us.”