CHICAGO — Tim Hardaway Jr. has increased his on-court activities, including jumping, but there still is no timetable for his return.

Hardaway, who has a stress injury in his lower left leg, was re-evaluated Monday. The Knicks said Hardaway “is making consistent progress.” He will continue to be re-evaluated weekly.

Hardaway will miss his 13th straight game Wednesday against the Bulls when the Knicks open a three-game road trip.