Tim Hardaway Jr. spent parts of the game waving his arms to get the Garden fans going and banging his chest to show he had heart. He definitely showed some Wednesday night.

Hardaway’s played one of his best all-around games of the season and led the Knicks to a 106-101 victory over the Utah Jazz Wednesday.

With the Knicks looking sluggish for much of the game, they needed Hardaway’s energy. He scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including the Knicks’ last seven points, to help them to the comeback victory. Hardaway added six rebounds and six assists.

“Tim’s doing a great job for us,” Jeff Hornacek said. “We need that activity. You mix his shooting ability and his athleticism to get to the basket and the way he’s playing defense and scrambling, he’s a big reason we’re winning some games.”

The Knicks (8-6) trailed by 12 late in the third, but they raised their defense in the fourth. They held Utah to 19 points in the final quarter.

Hardaway hit a huge three-pointer with 32.5 seconds left to give the Knicks a 102-98 lead. He made four foul shots in the final 19.8 seconds to put it away.

“Tim’s was big,” Hornacek said of the three-pointer. “We needed that.”

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Courtney Lee, who tweaked his hamstring near the end of the game, had 19 points. The Knicks say they will know more Thursday.

The Jazz (6-9) were led by Rodney Hood’s 30 points off the bench. Donovan Mitchell, whom the Knicks considered taking with the eighth pick in the draft, finished with 19. He scored only two in the second half and had a critical turnover after Hardaway’s big three.

The Knicks showed resilience by coming back against the Jazz after blowing a 23-point lead in Monday’s loss to the Cavaliers. Before the game, Hornacek praised the Knicks for their growth this season.

“They were doubting themselves in the beginning,” Hornacek said. “I don’t think they doubt that they can play with any team in the league now. They have that confidence. They take losses hard.”

Yet the Knicks didn’t play with much energy or urgency until late in the game.

They erased a 12-point third-quarter deficit and took their first lead since the first quarter when Hardaway scored on a fast-break layup to make it 94-93 with 4:04 left.

Porzingis then scored five straight, including a three-pointer with 2:20 left, to give the Knicks a 99-93 lead. They had a chance to extend it on the next possession, but Hardaway misfired on a long three-pointer, leading to a trey on the other end by Joe Ingles.

After Porzingis missed a three-point try, Ricky Rubio got in the paint and scored over Porzingis to bring Utah within 99-98 with 1:14 remaining. On the next possession, Hardaway drove and was blocked, but Frank Ntilikina got the rebound.

The rookie made a bad pass, and there was a scramble for the ball. Doug McDermott dove and passed it out and the Knicks maintained possession. Hardaway made up for his ill-advised three-pointer earlier and drilled the crucial three to put the Knicks up four.

On the other end, Mitchell threw the ball away. Hardaway was fouled and made both free throws to put the Knicks up 104-98.

The Knicks are off to a far better start to this season than expected. Porzingis’ spectacular play is one of the reasons. But the Knicks are playing freer and seem more comfortable in Hornacek’s offense that no longer features the triangle. It left when Phil Jackson was fired as president over the summer.

“This year you can feel that Jeff has more, he’s running his own stuff without anybody coming in and telling him what to do or how to do,” Porzingis said Tuesday on ESPN Radio’s “Michael Kay Show.” “So I think from the top down you can feel that there’s more confidence in what we’re doing. It’s a better feeling this way.”

Hornacek acknowledged that the Knicks are playing “a style most of those guys like to play” this season.

“Last year we were trying to combine a couple of things — our style and the triangle style,” he said. “We tried to mix it. This year we’re not trying to mix it up.”

The Knicks’ offense wasn’t necessarily a problem at the outset; it was their defense.

They played a lackluster first half at that end of the floor. It looked like their poor defensive fourth quarter against Cleveland Monday — the Knicks gave up nine three-pointers and were outscored 43-25 — carried over to this game. But no one on the Jazz is named LeBron James or shoots like Kyle Korver.

Yet Utah connected on 10 of 18 threes in the first half, and led by as many as 12. Mitchell hit 3 of 5 three-pointers and scored 17 points in the half that ended with the Knicks down 60-50.

The Knicks opened the third quarter with more energy and scored the first seven points to draw within 60-57. They had trouble sustaining it, though.

Three of the Jazz’s first six field goals were three-pointers. Utah pushed the lead to 75-63 after Mitchell drove and dished to Derrick Favors for a dunk with 5:08 to go.

But the Knicks made a run at the end of the third and cut it to 82-77 after Kyle O’Quinn slammed down a Hardaway pass.