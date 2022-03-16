The Knicks took the floor Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden for the first time since Feb. 27, back home against the Portland Trail Blazers. They are still trying to finish out the season as Tom Thibodeau preaches — playing hard to the finish line.

The reality showed the Knicks entering the night 5 1/2 games out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with 14 games to play, but Thibodeau liked what he has seen from his team.

"Well, I think we've played really good basketball since the All-Star break," Thibodeau said. "And so we're playing a lot of young guys that are getting valuable experience. And when you look at all these games, we won the three in a row, we lost the Phoenix game on a last possession. Go to Memphis and play really well there and then the Brooklyn game was a one-possession game. So playing good basketball, we got to continue to improve, just focus on each and every day and put everything you have into the day."

Rose blooming

Derrick Rose was on the floor at the Garden working out before the game and Thibodeau has not shut the door on the veteran point guard getting back into a game before the season ends despite two surgical procedures on his ankle.

"Again, the thing with injuries and the medical stuff is you have to let that run its course," Thibodeau said. "And so we want him completely healthy. That's important. Same thing with Quentin [Grimes]. When you go through practice, see how you feel the next day. We want to make sure they're completely healthy before we put them back out there. And that's why all the testing you do. You establish your baselines so you know where you have to get them back to before you get back out there. And as much as you can do in practice, you can never do anything that could actually simulate the intensity of an NBA game. So you try to get it as close to that as you can, but you want to make sure that the players are healthy."

Grimes time?

Grimes sat out Wednesday night, but is expected to return to action Friday after missing the last nine games after suffering a subluxation of the right patella on Feb. 25.