While Tom Thibodeau may hide his gameplan from the public the Knicks players have gotten a feel already what his preparation is like. They believed it was no accident that the Knicks won in blowout fashion the second night that they played the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"As far as Thibs, he’s definitely detail-oriented," Knicks guard Elfrid Payton said. "We’ll do something 100 times if he feels we’re not doing something right. The game planning coming back after playing Cleveland, after watching film on them and kind knowing what they were going to do, it really showed a big difference in the second game."

New normal

As they embark on this season after seeing last season cut short by the coronavirus and with the virus still raging players and coaches realize that nothing will feel normal this season.

"I mean just the fact that we have to wait 30 minutes before entering the gym, having to be here earlier, that’s kind of the biggest difference," Payton said. "And obviously walking around with a mask on around the gym unless you’re on the court or doing something like that."

Unlike the 22 teams that convened for the restart of last season in a bubble environment in Orlando the Knicks will be able to play in the usual arenas, but it will be different with no fans in all but six cities to start the season.

"Here, it’s more so about the fans with the homecourt advantage," Payton said. "We don’t get to practice much in the Garden or even have shootarounds there and shoot on those rims, because there’s always something going on at the Garden and things like that. So it’s not so much the rims and the familiarity, but it’s just the fans just being in that arena, the crowd is kind of our home-court advantage."