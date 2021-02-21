Knicks almost collapse, but manage to hold off Timberwolves

Maybe you believe Tom Thibodeau when he tells you that facing the team that fired him just over two years ago didn’t hold any extra meaning, that he doesn’t hold any ill will toward the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When Thibodeau was fired from his dual jobs as coach and team president of the Timberwolves, he left behind grumbling by some about his methods. But he also left behind the Timberwolves’ first playoff appearance in 14 seasons. He brought that contradiction to New York this season, the worries about how he would deal with players and how he would drive his team, countered by the most important thing to Knicks fans — could he turn around a long-suffering franchise?

The answer on this night as he faced his former team for the first time was uncertain. The Knicks showed progress for much of the night, but then in exactly the sort of effort that will drive the coach to pull out his hair, saw a 21-point lead disappear. But somehow maintaining their composure the Knicks managed to right themselves and survive for a 103-99 win in the final fan-free game at Madison Square Garden before the crowds return Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns struggled for much of the night, plagued by foul trouble and frustration, drawing a technical foul in the third quarter. But in the fourth quarter, Towns, who was one of the projects who bristled under Thibodeau’s leadership, contributed 15 points and nine rebounds, finishing with 27 and 15. So call it a draw between Thibodeau and the team he left behind.

"I will say this about Thibs, he’s a tough coach if you don’t like to be coached or if you don’t like to play or do things the right way, then he’s tough," Julius Randle said in a podcast with Pelicans guard JJ Redick. "But Thibs is a type of guy that, he just expects a certain level of professionalism, he expects you to do things the right way, be prepared and do things the right way on a day-to-day basis, and if you don’t want to do that, then it’s going to be tough.

"Honestly, man, he’s not as much of a [TOUGH GUY]as people think he is. The dude is super- cool, like you can talk to him. He’s going to kill me if he sees this, but he really is soft. You can talk to him. Thibs is dope. Honestly, he’s a players’ coach. This is the most fun that I’ve had as far as playing in the league, for sure."

The Knicks led by as many as 21 points before a Timberwolves run closed the gap to 10 early in the fourth quarter, prompting a Thibodeau timeout. With six straight points by the Wolves after he let Julius Randle get a breather Thibodeau yanked rookie Obi Toppin out and inserted Randle, who finished with a team-high 25 points, back in.

But the bleeding didn’t stop. With 2:48 left Minnesota finally overtook them with Towns dropping in a short turnaround over Nerlens Noel, taking a 96-95 advantage. RJ Barrett put the Knicks in front again with 1:59 to play, driving through the teeth of the Minnesota defense. But Towns struck again, fouling out Noel as he tried to deny him in the post and converting a pair from the line for the lead.

Towns then swatted away a Barrett shot in the lane with just over a minute to play, but fo ra second straight possession Towns made a pretty pass and his teammates could not convert. Towns then fouled Randle with 32 seconds left and Randle, continuing to make his All-Star case, drained both free throws for a 99-98 lead. With Taj Gibson, one of the veterans Thibodeau brought to Minnesota and now reunited with in New York, defending, Towns rimmed out a turnaround jumper on the baseline and Alec Burks converted a pair from the line for a three-point lead with 20.9 seconds left.

Only two players remain from the team that Thibodeau left behind — Towns and Josh Okogie. Towns became an All-Star under Thibodeau, but there were problems between the young players on the team and the veterans who had been part of Thibodeau’s previous success in Chicago. The result now speaks for itself — the NBA-worst 7-24 record the Timberwolves left Madison Square Garden with on Sunday.

In a news conference last year, Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas said, "For this organization, patience is probably more important than anything because as the Jimmy Butler-Tom Thibodeau experiment showed, the benefit of being all in and getting in the playoffs one year set this organization back."

With one playoff series win in the last 20 seasons, the Knicks were willing to take that risk. Thibodeau even brought along two of the players who were with him in Chicago and Minnesota, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson.