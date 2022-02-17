As he tried to explain what he had just seen Wednesday night, Tom Thibodeau’s face was hidden behind a black mask, but it did little to hide his emotions. Frustration, anger, disappointment, all clear, and with good reason. And Thibodeau wasn’t alone.

The Knicks had blown a 28-point lead to a severely-shorthanded Nets squad at Madison Square Garden, capping an 11-day span in which they’d blown leads of at least 20 points three times and sending the team into the All-Star break with eight days to consider what has gone wrong this season and just how drastic the problem is and the changes need to be.

"You look at everything," Thibodeau said. "What are you going to do? How are we going to manage this? It has to be merit-based. A guy is playing good, he plays. If the team is functioning well when he's on the floor, he should play. That's the most important thing. The team has to come first for everyone. This can't be about what's best for any one individual. It's what's best for the group. That's the way it's got to be. We have to do what we have to do. We got a chance to reset here. We all have to take a hard look at what's going on and we got to figure out how we can do it better."

That hard look may not be limited though to just lineups and minutes. Thibodeau, who earned his second coach of the year award last season in his first year in New York, has surprisingly found the heat turned up on him, too. There have been whispers around the NBA that some front office officials have pointed fingers at Thibodeau, blaming him for the reworked roster not working like last season.

"Coach is amazing," Julius Randle said. "I’m riding with coach every day. He challenges us and prepares us very well every day. So yeah, his message is still ringing clear in the locker room. We’ve just got to execute."

"His message is still strong," Taj Gibson said. "But at the same time it comes down the guys on the court."

Fans plead for young players to get opportunities while the front office brought in Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to replace Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock in the starting lineup after last season’s 41-31 campaign. Thibodeau has stuck by his players through struggles and while he’s hinting at an end to that coming when the team returns from the break it’s likely too late for a postseason run.

With just 23 games left the Knicks are 3 1/2 games out of the final play-in spot in the East and have the fourth-hardest schedule. After last season the franchise may have believed it was finally out of the chase for ping-pong balls in the draft lottery, but that might be the reality that the team is facing now — and it’s just a matter of whether they embark on this final stretch with the same group that got them here.

"The thing is all I think about is winning," Thibodeau said. "I don’t care about any other nonsense, I just care about winning. That’s it. So what’s best for the team, every day come in, put everything you have into studying, putting a good plan together and concentrate on the team’s improvement, whatever it takes. So that’s all I’m locked into. I know what losing brings on. You got to block all that out, you’ve got to keep focused on what your job is, get in there and get it done. This is an opportunity for people."