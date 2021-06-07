While the Knicks season came to a disappointing ending, Tom Thibodeau’s work in turning the franchise around this season earned him the Red Auerbach Trophy as the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year.

In his first year with the Knicks, Thibodeau took a team from 21-45 the previous season to a 41-31 record and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. He has become the first coach to earn the award in his first season with two different franchises, having won the award in 2010-11 in his first season as a head coach with the Chicago Bulls.

Thibodeau edged out Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams for the award after Williams was named the winner of the vote of their peers for the National Basketball Coaches Association Award. Thibodeau received 43 first-place votes and earned 351 total points while Williams, finished in second place, taking the most first place votes with 45 and totaling 340 points. The 11-point difference was the tightest margin since the current format was introduced in the 2002-03 season.

Utah’s Quin Snyder finished in third place, earning 10 first-place votes and 161 points.

While Williams and Snyder led their teams to better records no team outpaced expectations more than Thibodeau’s Knicks did, earning a playoff berth for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Thibodeau is the 10th head coach to win the NBA Coach of the Year Award more than once and the eighth to do it with multiple franchises. In addition, he is the third head coach to be selected as NBA Coach of the Year with the Knicks, joining Red Holzman (1969-70) and Pat Riley (1992-93).