After a long search process and nearly a week since deciding on a coach, the Knicks finally made it official Thursday morning, announcing Tom Thibodeau as their next head coach.

The Knicks did not disclose terms of the agreement, but it is believed that the 62-year-old Thibodeau has agreed to a five-year deal to join on with his long-time agent and friend, Leon Rose.

From the day the Knicks hired Rose as team president, this has seemed a fait accompli, a coach with long ties to Rose and a record of success unlike any other candidate available. Thibodeau served as an assistant coach with the Knicks from 1996 to 2003, then went on successful turns as an assistant in Houston and Boston before becoming an NBA head coach.

While Rose did the due diligence of interviewing a long list of candidates, conducting two interviews with 11 candidates, it was always believed to be Thibodeau’s job to lose.

“Tom Thibodeau is a proven winner who gets the most out of the players and teams that he has coached,” Rose said in a statement “He will bring leadership, accountability and a hard-working mentality to our organization. We are excited to bring him back to New York and look forward to collaborating with him and his staff toward a successful future.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to this historic franchise as head coach and work alongside a talented front office that I have great trust in and respect for,” Thibodeau said. “I know what New York is like when the Knicks are successful and there is nothing comparable. I look forward to being a part of what we are building here and can’t wait to get to work.”

Thibodeau coached the Bulls for five seasons, winning NBA Coach of the Year in his first season, compiling a 255-139 record, never winning fewer than 45 games in a season and making the playoffs every year. He was pushed out by a leadership group in Chicago that saw the team tumble in his absence. He then took the head coaching reins in Minnesota and after the first losing season of his career, he guided the Timberwolves to 47 wins and a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 14 years in his second season. But he was let go 40 games into the next season with some of the team’s young players reportedly unhappy with his hard-driving style.

Thibodeau was out of a job during the current season, but he did spend time with other teams, visiting practices and training camps. In those visits and the time away from the game, he considered where he had gone wrong, what he could do better, what he would do better if he got another chance on the bench.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thibodeau was part of the last consistently successful Knicks staff, working with Jeff Van Gundy as the team made the playoffs every year. But when Van Gundy walked away 19 games into the 2001-02 season the Knicks crumbled and after a year and a half serving under Don Chaney, Thibodeau joined Van Gundy again in Houston. He went on to win a championship ring on Doc Rivers' staff in Boston, earning a chance at a head coaching job.

“I think like all great head coaches in basketball he has multiple strengths,” Van Gundy said. “The mistake analyzing from the outside trying to pigeon hole him as just a defensive coach. He is incredible as a defensive teacher. But his best teams in Chicago and Minnesota, if you look at every statistical measurement they were terrific offensive teams. He’s really good with players at all stages of their career, rookies and young people, veterans. He can help guys who are perimeter players and guys who are inside players. His overall abilities honed over the years makes him an exceptional candidate.

“[When he was hired by me] he was the guy now known as player development. Back then it was just known as making your players better. Besides that, he had this thirst for execution, for precision, that I thought was remarkable. I had known of him since he was an assistant at Harvard and I was a graduate assistant at Providence. I was amazed coming from [Bill] Musselman and then a short bit with Jerry Tarkanian and John Lucas, the dude was so precise in all of his teaching. i think he helped all of the staff before more precise. He helped me immensely. I learned as much from him as he could have ever hoped to learn from me.”

The Knicks interviewed other former head coaches: Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown, Jason Kidd and Mike Miller, who finished up the season as the Knicks’ interim coach. The Knicks also conducted interviews with five assistant coaches - San Antonio’s Will Hardy, Orlando’s Pat Delany, Chicago’s Chris Fleming, Philadelphia’s Ime Udoka and Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley.

"I think Tom's a great coach," former Knick Patrick Ewing said on SiriusXM NBA Radio last month. "I had the opportunity to [play for him], him being on the [Knicks] staff when I played and also work with him. He's been around a lot of years. He knows the game in and out. He's going to do everything that he needs to do in terms of having his team prepared to play every night. I think he'd be a great candidate for that job.”