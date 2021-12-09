INDIANAPOLIS — When the game was over Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse the Knicks moved one by one into the postgame interviews and tried to explain away what had happened. And mostly, they were at a loss for words or trying to hold their tongues.

The Knicks were dominated by a Pacers squad already missing players to injury and illness and not caught up in a swirl of the front office informing them that they were open for business on the trade market. And that marked the second time in three games the Knicks had been run off the court by a shorthanded squad.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau came first, insisting that the team can not give in to excuses, although he listed all of the reasons the Knicks might have been out-hustled and out-played by the Pacers.

Julius Randle followed and said, "I think everybody was just a little drained. The back-to-back, whatever it was. We just have to be mentally tougher to overcome that and have a better focus." Evan Fournier finished off the session and asked why this would happen, he said, "That’s a good question."

But the inconsistent play and bafflingly up and down effort might not be the Knicks biggest issue right at the moment. The Knicks departed Indiana after the game and flew to Toronto, but left behind was a Pacers squad that shut down their practice for Thursday morning due to health and safety protocols after coach Rick Carlisle tested positive for Covid according to an ESPN report. And awaiting the Knicks across the border were the Raptors, who also shut down their practice due to health and safety protocols while the entire team and staff were being tested.

According to league sources, it seemed there was no danger of the Knicks game in Toronto being postponed because there were no Raptors players in protocols and with a fully vaccinated Knicks team not believed to have anyone who would cross into close contact with Carlisle. And being a fully-vaccinated team no one would need to quarantine as a close contact.

The Knicks have managed to navigate the health and safety protocols better than most teams and have a fully vaccinated squad (and most, but not all, have received the booster already). But the issues outside of health and safety are not easily solved either.

Thibodeau went easy on his team in the postgame interviews, mentioning the schedule, being on a back-to-back (although the Knicks didn’t mention that their win in San Antonio came with the Spurs on the back end of a back-to-back set that had them in Phoenix the night before). But other than Fournier having the excuse of food poisoning there was little explanation for the effort and Fournier noted that the Pacers were more physical and the Knicks didn’t match that level.

"That’s a good question," Fournier said. "It starts with, individually, how do you prepare for the game? It was a special setting, back to back, get in very late, it kind of threw you off routine, but we’ve all been there. So how do you prepare for a game like that? Because we knew coming in going to be physical, played them already. Have to get yourself ready for that kind of game regardless of the circumstances and we didn’t do it.

"That’s the challenge for us, to find consistency. it’s a good question because we are all aware of it, all know what we have to do, and yet we keep being inconsistent. I don’t know. I wish I had the answer."