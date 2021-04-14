TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau takes wait-and-see approach to play-in tourney

Tom Thibodeau of the Knicks reacts following a play during the first quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Jan. 11, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  Credit: TNS/Jared C. Tilton

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
The Knicks entered Wednesday’s game in a tie for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, currently in the mix for the NBA’s play-in tournament for the postseason. The Pelicans were a game out of the final play-in spot in the West. So how do their coaches feel about the newly-created play-in?

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who was an admitted supporter of it, criticized the format this week, backing up the complaint of his star, Luka Doncic, as they accurately depicted it as an extra burden in an already condensed schedule.

"I think there are a lot of benefits to it," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "And so, I guess it depends on what perspective you're looking at it from. I thought Mark articulated that very well. He talked about initially he voted for it, all the benefits. And we saw that I think everyone felt the same way. And so I think we have to let it play out first and then assess it again. But I think a lot of teams being involved in important games, I think that's good for the league. I think you're always concerned about that. And so let's see we’ll how it plays out but the initial thought of it I think is very good."

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy didn’t really care how the path to the playoffs was created — he just wanted to get in.

 

"I mean, it doesn't matter what I think," Van Gundy said. "We’re trying to get in it, so you know what, my own personal thing on what they should or should not have done with that doesn't even matter. We’re trying to get in it.

"I don't think about it. We’re trying to get in it so that's what is important to me, I thought it was funny that Mark Cuban, who I absolutely love, was the guy who voted for it. And as I understand it, really pushed it, not just voted for it, but really pushed it. And now when they're sitting where they are, they don't like it."

No Ball

Lonzo Ball, who has been rumored to be a Knicks’ free-agent target this summer after the team listened in at the trade deadline to the possibility that New Orleans would deal him, was held out with a hip injury Wednesday.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

