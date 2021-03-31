When 17th-century poet George Herbert was the first to pen the line, living well is the best revenge, he probably didn’t anticipate it would fit so well into the career of Tom Thibodeau. But here we are.

Thibodeau returned to Minnesota Wednesday night, his first time back at the Target Center since he was unceremoniously dismissed as the Timberwolves coach and president. And his revenge has come in the form of finding himself as a leading candidate for NBA Coach of the Year with the Knicks shedding much of their dysfunctional past and finding themselves in the mix for a top-four seeding in the Eastern Conference.

And the Timberwolves? After Thibodeau brought them to the postseason for the first time in 14 years in his second season, he was pushed out midway through the next season with some grumbling about his hard-driving style. In his wake, Minnesota entered Wednesday’s game with an NBA-worst 11-36 record, and coincidentally, his first meeting with his former team at Madison Square Garden earlier this season turned out to be the last game for his replacement on the bench, Ryan Saunders, who was fired after the game.

"I have a lot of friendships from the time that I was here," Thibodeau said. "I enjoyed it, proud of what we accomplished. It was a challenge . . . It wasn’t easy. But it was a lot of fun. I remember the sellouts and I remember the playoffs."

In New York, where the team had put together a 24-23 record entering the game, there has been no visible pushback from players. Maybe some of it is that Thibodeau has toned down his style, but also there is little argument that he has not only turned around the team but also raised the level of the players in place.

"He’s a great coach, a great coach," RJ Barrett said Wednesday morning in a Zoom interview. "A great person overall. Very smart basketball mind. He’s also really funny. He’s great to be around. He knows the game. He’ll really challenge you. I really like Thibs. I really like Thibs a lot."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Under Thibodeau’s tutelage Barrett has seen his game rise. Perhaps some of it is simply experience, still just 20 years old and having seen his rookie season cut short by the pandemic. But Barrett has become the clear second option on the Knicks this season, putting to rest some of the doubts raised by his rookie struggles.

Julius Randle became an All-Star this season, undoubtedly due in part to his own hard work over the season but also crediting Thibodeau for rounding out his game on both ends of the floor.

But perhaps the key to all of this is the time that Thibodeau had away from the bench, visiting with other coaches and teams, watching practices and seeing how others were handling the rigors of the season. In New York Barrett and Randle have consistently been among the NBA’s leaders in minutes played, but practices have become often film sessions and individual workouts rather than the sort of marathon workouts he was once renowned for holding. Orlando coach Steve Clifford told a story earlier this season about Thibodeau holding four and five-hour workouts in preparation for Summer League.

"For me, I loved having the opportunity to step away," Thibodeau said in his introductory new conference with the Knicks. "You never want to stay the same. Part of it was just to recharge and get away and relax, and the other part was to learn. Whatever your circumstances are at that particular time, you try to make of those.

"I have a lot of friends in the league. I had an opportunity to go out and spend time with Doc Rivers. I spent a lot of time out there with him. Spent time in Boston. I spent time down in Miami, spent some time out at Golden State and Orlando with Steve Clifford. It was great. It allows you to keep up with the league. You get new ideas. You get different ideas. Sometimes you get confirmations of something you were doing or you see a better way to do something."

"He’s always smiling a lot more," said Taj Gibson, who played for Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota and has reunited with him. "He’s paying more attention to detail with the young guys. He’s really teaching a lot more than he did in the past, just understanding the circumstances of how everybody is day to day. There’s different games that guys are banged up and we have to switch the lineups up. Every day he’s being himself, being more joyful, enjoying the moment while trying to teach the young guys at the same time."