There were approximately a third of the NBA head coaching jobs open during the offseason and Tom Thibodeau opted to sign on to what he called a dream job, taking over as the latest hope for the Knicks. As training camps begin to open Tuesday in preparation for this shortened season he might be experiencing just a slight tinge of uncertainty about how that dream plays out.

Thibodeau was officially named the team’s coach July 30 and four months later it’s hard to see that his task has gotten easier. He joined a front office that he has a long history with, relationships with team president Leon Rose and senior consultant William Wesley. He didn't hesitate to come back to New York where he’d served as an assistant coach for seven years.

Now, as he begins camp the promise of salary cap space that provided flexibility for signings and trades has come and gone with no fate-changing help arriving. The Knicks added promising young players in the draft in Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, but will start camp with a team that doesn’t look better as the team that cost two coaches their jobs. Perhaps the team isn't as good as last season if you consider the departure of Marcus Morris from that 21-45 squad.

If there is a master plan it hasn’t been disclosed with Rose’s only public discussions about the team coming in an appearance on the team’s network and again during the Thibodeau announcement.

So for Thibodeau, as he enters the first year of his contract, this is his team. A point to watch will be how he handles this season, which has the makings of a transitional season. No stars were brought on board to a roster that didn’t have an All-Star or an all-rookie or all-anything member and has not had a winning record in the last seven seasons.

Thibodeau is tasked with turning that around and doing it with a short window to implement his system. The Knicks have not played a game since March 11 when the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were one of eight teams left out of the bubble restart and Thibodeau will get less than a week of full workouts before the Knicks will take the floor for their first preseason game.

And while a source of optimism could be first-round picks Toppin and Quickley, the rookies will not have the benefit of summer league or a full training camp to try to acclimate to the NBA. Added to that, the Knicks have Julius Randle as their highest-paid and arguably best player playing the same position ideally as Toppin.

There are contrasting goals for Thibodeau, who would certainly like to see the team improve and become an attractive destination for free agents. And with just two losing seasons on his coaching resumé, he has little interest in tanking for the 2021 draft. Developing the young players and finding out who is worth keeping is vital, but the Knicks have also loaded the roster with short-term veteran contracts like last season when they hoped to be able to flip them at the trade deadline. They were only successful in doing that with Marcus Morris. So do they give extended minutes to the likes of Elfrid Payton, Nerlens Noel, Austin Rivers and Alec Burks, all on one-year guarantees, to increase their value at the deadline?

The questions are there. The answers will begin to take shape Tuesday.