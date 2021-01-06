Tom Thibodeau was on the court Wednesday morning with his team preparing for the game later that night and then immersed in his usual preparation, unaware of what was transpiring in Washington, DC until he arrived at Madison Square Garden. He did not have a chance to speak to his team before the game but was shocked by what he saw.

"It’s shocking, disappointing and I haven’t had an opportunity to speak to the team yet because it happened late after we had broken from the shootaround this morning," Thibodeau said. "As Americans you want everyone to be safe. We can debate things and do all that, but I think once there’s violence involved it’s not good for anybody.

"To be honest, I was unaware until I got here. Like I said, it’s disappointing, we’ll deal with it tomorrow. But again, a peaceful protest is fine but as I mentioned earlier I think violence is crossing the line. We’re all Americans. We want everyone to be able to debate things but also it’s important for everyone to be safe."

The Knicks were not a part of the bubble restart in Orlando when games were canceled as protests raged. Thibodeau said he knew of no talks about calling off the game Wednesday.

Burks, Noel still sidelined

Alec Burks was examined back in New York and his sprained left ankle was determined to be worse than originally expected and he will be out for at least the next week.

"There’s still some tenderness there from the sprain so we just felt another week to 10 days to see where he is," Thibodeau said. "But it’s early in the season and we don’t want it to be something that lingers."

Nerlens Noel was held out for a second straight game with a sore left knee and a sprained left ankle.