Knicks waive forward Troy Williams

The veteran appeared in 17 games last season and averaged 7.5 points.

Troy Williams (left) of the Knicks drives to

Troy Williams (left) of the Knicks drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving of the Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
The Knicks announced on Monday afternoon that they have waived forward Troy Williams.

Williams played in 17 games for the Knicks last season, including one start. He averaged 7.5 points on 49-percent shooting over 17.1 minutes. Williams scored in double figures seven times last season, including a season-high 18 points in a loss to the Bucks on March 9. Williams signed the first of two consecutive 10-day contracts with the Knicks on Feb. 21, before signing for the remainder of the season on March 13.

He recently appeared in five games for the Knicks’ summer league entry in Las Vegas. Williams averaged 11.8 points per game in Las Vegas.

The Knicks now have 17 players under contract, including two two-way players

