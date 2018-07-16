Knicks waive forward Troy Williams

The Knicks announced on Monday afternoon that they have waived forward Troy Williams.

Williams played in 17 games for the Knicks last season, including one start. He averaged 7.5 points on 49-percent shooting over 17.1 minutes. Williams scored in double figures seven times last season, including a season-high 18 points in a loss to the Bucks on March 9. Williams signed the first of two consecutive 10-day contracts with the Knicks on Feb. 21, before signing for the remainder of the season on March 13.

He recently appeared in five games for the Knicks’ summer league entry in Las Vegas. Williams averaged 11.8 points per game in Las Vegas.

The Knicks now have 17 players under contract, including two two-way players