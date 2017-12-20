TODAY'S PAPER
Turkey seeks jail term for Knicks’ Enes Kanter for insulting President Erdogan

Knicks center Enes Kanter looks on against the

Knicks center Enes Kanter looks on against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says prosecutors are seeking more than four years in prison for Knicks center Enes Kanter on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Anadolu Agency says an indictment prepared by the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office accuses Kanter of insulting the president in a series of tweets he posted in May and June 2016.

Kanter, who is in the United States, would be tried in absentia.

The player is a vocal supporter of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based cleric blamed by Turkey for last year’s failed military coup.

Kanter was detained in Romania on May 20 because his Turkish passport was canceled. He said he was able to return to the United States after American officials intervened.

