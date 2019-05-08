It was 49 years ago Wednesday, the most important performance in Knicks history, when Walt Frazier scored 36 points and added 19 assists in a 113-99 victory over the Lakers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks won their first NBA title that night at Madison Square Garden, and have won only once more since.

Now the jersey Frazier wore that night can be yours for a mere $15,000 – at least.

Lelands Spring 2019 Classic Auction, which runs through June 7, includes the jersey among its offerings and listed $15,000 as a starting bid.

A spokesman for the auction said the consignor is not Frazier himself but rather someone who wishes to remain anonymous. He was described as a former Knicks ballboy and a longtime friend of the man widely known as “Clyde.”

(Frazier, a longtime MSG Networks analyst, was out of the country on Wednesday and not available to comment on the auction.)

A news release described the Frazier item as “one of the 10 most important basketball jerseys ever offered for public sale.” It added, “the jersey has been photo-matched to Game 7.”

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday there were no bids.