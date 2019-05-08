TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Walt 'Clyde' Frazier's NBA Finals Game 7 jersey up for auction

Frazier wore the jersey, which has a starting bid of $15,000, when he scored 36 points and added 19 assists to help the Knicks win their first NBA title.

The Lakers' John Egan attempts to wrestle the

The Lakers' John Egan attempts to wrestle the ball from the Knicks' Walt Frazier in the second period of Game 7 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 8, 1970. Photo Credit: Associated Press/DAVE PICKOFF

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

It was 49 years ago Wednesday, the most important performance in Knicks history, when Walt Frazier scored 36 points and added 19 assists in a 113-99 victory over the Lakers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks won their first NBA title that night at Madison Square Garden, and have won only once more since.

Now the jersey Frazier wore that night can be yours for a mere $15,000 – at least.

Lelands Spring 2019 Classic Auction, which runs through June 7, includes the jersey among its offerings and listed $15,000 as a starting bid.

A spokesman for the auction said the consignor is not Frazier himself but rather someone who wishes to remain anonymous. He was described as a former Knicks ballboy and a longtime friend of the man widely known as “Clyde.”

(Frazier, a longtime MSG Networks analyst, was out of the country on Wednesday and not available to comment on the auction.)

A news release described the Frazier item as “one of the 10 most important basketball jerseys ever offered for public sale.” It added, “the jersey has been photo-matched to Game 7.”

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday there were no bids.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks with offensive coordinator Shula: Manning seemed unfazed about Jones pick
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass as Shula confident Jones will be ready when called upon
Pete Alonso's RBI single
Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta waits for the snap Lauletta discusses Giants' QB situation
Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist speaks with the media Lundqvist among six Rangers to participate in worlds
At 6-foot-9, Liberty rookie center Han Xu is the second Rookie Han Xu looking to make impact for Liberty