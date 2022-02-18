TODAY'S PAPER
Walt Frazier named Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award winner

Walt "Clyde" Frazier at Madison Square Garden on

Walt "Clyde" Frazier at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Walt Frazier already has his jersey hanging in the rafters at Madison Square Garden and a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame for his playing career. On Friday, he added another Hall of Fame honor, being named the Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award winner.

The Curt Gowdy Media Award is named in honor of the late Curt Gowdy, a legendary sports broadcaster and former Hall of Fame board member and president. The award is presented to members of the print, electronic and transformative media whose efforts have made a significant contribution to the game of basketball.

Frazier will be honored during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend on Sept. 9-10, 2022.

Frazier has worked in the media for more than three decades as an analyst for the Knicks, first on radio and now on MSG Network, where his melodic rhyming style and assortment of flashy suits have earned him almost as much fame in the booth as he received on the court.

In the Hall’s news release, it noted, "Frazier has entertained, educated and enlightened thousands of fans in the world’s greatest basketball city, many of whom are too young to remember his playing days but who idolize him in much the same way.

" . . . As a broadcaster, he has come to symbolize Knicks basketball in much the same fashion as he did as a player four decades ago. Frazier connects generations through his work behind the mic and off the court."

Knicks broadcaster Mike Breen was honored two years ago and photographer George Kalinsky was recognized last year.

