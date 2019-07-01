Knicks have no choice but to stay flexible for future

For nearly every team in the NBA, Sunday marked a time of optimism and only one team felt the need to issue a public apology to the fan base.

If you wanted to debate the way the start of free agency had gone for the Knicks, the statement from team president Steve Mills gave a pretty good hint of how they believed it was going. The predictions and promise of the stars that the $70 million of salary cap space could bring had raised expectations and had visions of a quick resurgence from the basement of the NBA.

It was Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving at the top of their wish list with room for two stars to guide the young players who had struggled through the worst season in franchise history.

And before the starting bell had even sounded that Plan A was gone, not just gone but departed just a borough away, the sort of proximity that would grate on the organization as painfully as the billboards the Nets once placed across the street from Madison Square Garden. The problem for the Knicks isn’t just that the stars opted to choose the Nets over them, but just what got the Nets to that position and where it left the Knicks now.

The statement from Mills read, “While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight’s news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through the draft, targeted free agents and continuing to build around our core of young players.” And we’ll skip all of the optimistic proclamations from James Dolan and Mills and David Fizdale throughout the last year as the season wore on.

Plan A went to Plan B. It wasn’t a shock. The fallback plan hinted that if the stars could not be secured then the Knicks would not spend wildly on second-tier free agents, instead seeking short term contracts that would allow them to maintain the financial flexibility they had. To find the start of the financial flexibility you have to go back to a time before Plan A, when the plan was to build around Kristaps Porzingis.

That pre-Plan A went bad when the Knicks could not make Porzingis happy and instead shipped him out to Dallas in a deal that helped clear the cap space that would bring the stars and if it didn’t, it would allow the Knicks to move onto Plan B. They couldn’t have imagined though when they gave up Porzingis that this plan would include a roster of players coming on board that resembled an expansion draft. They're solid veteran pieces, but not one that you would imagine would push the franchise forward.

Instead, the Knicks put themselves in limbo, signing Julius Randle to a three-year contract with the third year a team option. All of the other five players signed — Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Reggie Bullock, Wayne Ellington and Elfrid Payton — have a team option after the first year, clearing the way for as much as $60 million in cap space next summer.

Do they really want to put the fans through this again next summer?

The free agent class appears nowhere near the possibilities that this one presented. The Knicks front office kicked the can down the road a year and maybe that could work. The Knicks have said all the right things about rebuilding, about a patient approach, avoiding skipping steps. And all they had to do was look at the Nets to see how it could all come to fruition.

But what the Nets had done was take a bare cupboard and with careful scouting found players like Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen late in the first round. Led by coach Kenny Atkinson, they developed them and other player, including D’Angelo Russell to become an attractive enough destination to convince Irving and Durant to sign on.

The Knick have had four lottery picks in the last five years — Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett. Porzingis is gone, Ntilikina seems bound to follow him soon and Knox had a rookie season that showed flashes of potential befitting the ninth overall pick. But even with those tools it was hard to see the progress. Mitchell Robinson, Damyean Dotson and Allonzo Trier have shown some potential.

But was it anything that made them more than a 17-win team? Was it anything that convinced any of the top free agents to even give them the courtesy of a meeting? Is the group of six free agents who wiped out the cap space better than the players the Knicks had through the 17-win season — Tim Hardaway Jr., Enes Kanter, DeAndre Jordan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Noah Vonleh?

They had to give away Porzingis to rid themselves of Hardaway’s contract. They couldn’t turn any of those other expiring contracts into anything useful. Does that change this season with these players? Will they be able to flip these players into a deal if something comes up?

Doesn’t it feel like the Knicks just bought themselves another year of wishing and hoping? Doesn’t it feel like the Knicks might be apologizing again in a year?