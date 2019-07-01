A day after the Knicks missed out on the top names in NBA free agency, they appear to be continuing their shopping spree on mid-tier players.

The team reportedly agreed to separate two-year, $16-million deals with shooting guard Wayne Ellington and point guard Elfrid Payton.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Ellington deal Monday morning, citing agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the Payton deal, citing CAA agents Ty Sullivan and Aaron Mintz.

This technically is Ellington's second stint with the Knicks. He came to New York on June 25, 2014, as part of the deal that sent Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton to the Dallas Mavericks. However, he never appeared in a game for the Knicks and was traded on Aug. 6 along with Jeremy Tyler for Quincy Acy and Travis Outlaw.

Ellington, 31, has averaged 8.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 645 career games since being drafted 28th overall out of North Carolina by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2009. He's made his mark from three-point range, shooting 37.9 percent (147-for-391) from beyond the arc in his career.

Ellington has played for the Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Nets, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons in his 10 NBA seasons.

Meanwhile, Payton and Knicks general manager Scott Perry have a history together. Perry, then the Orlando Magic GM, drafted Payton in 2014 via a draft-night trade with the 76ers. Perry then tried to trade for Payton at the 2018 trade deadline before pivoting to a deal for Emmanuel Mudiay.

Payton has averaged 11.1 points, 6.6 asists and 4.4 rebounds in 342 career games with the Magic, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. The 25-year-old averaged 11.8 points, 7.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 42 games last season with the Pelicans.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Knicks had the cap space for two max contracts this summer but failed to sign the top free agents available. Making matters worse, both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving opted to go to the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks instead came to terms with three power forwards on Sunday evening: Julius Randle, Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis.