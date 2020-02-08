DETROIT — Wayne Ellington was still on the court Saturday with the Knicks — and was even on the floor working out Friday night after landing in snowy Detroit. But just how much longer he will be with the Knicks is not something he can answer.

Ellington surfaced in the Knicks rotation Thursday night after not getting on the court in nine of the prior 10 games and he responded with 12 points, connecting on four of six shots from beyond the arc to help the Knicks to a third straight victory.

But if it was a showcase, it was also a limited opportunity. RJ Barrett was just returning from a sprained ankle and Damyean Dotson was sent home sick that night. Ellington played just under 18 minutes.

He was one of the seven free agents signed by the Knicks in the summer in a rush after stars spurned their interest. The dream for team president Steve Mills, general manager Scott Perry and coach David Fizdale was that this veteran infusion would make the team a contender for a playoff spot and change the image of the team.

But now, Fizdale has been dismissed, Mills was removed this week and Perry is believed to be next to go. But the players are changing, too. Marcus Morris was dealt away just ahead of the deadline and now players like Ellington are left to decide whether to take a buyout and try to find a place with more minutes or a chance at playoff contention.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there,” Ellington said after the Knicks morning shoot around at Seaholm High School. “There’s a lot of different things floating around for options. It’s part of the business. It’s part of the game. There’s nothing imminent right now. There’s nothing for sure, nothing that’s going on. So right now I’m with the guys in here, with the Knicks, and I’m going to keep pushing forward. We won three games in a row, try to keep that going.

“There will be a decision to make. I’m just listening to my agent at this point. I come in here, come into work every single day like it’s a normal day. Listen and get advice and take it from there.”

The 32-year-old Ellington already has played for nine different teams, so adding another isn’t exactly going to break a long-term relationship.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I can’t speak to that,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “I just know he comes every day. He was working out last night. He’s staying ready and knows what he needs to do. He’s got value to the team with the stuff he adds.

“Wayne has been — he’s the first one in the gym, the last one getting extra shots. He’s staying ready. He does extra conditioning. He’s the ultimate pro. He’s talking to the young guys. He’s done everything you can ask a guy to do. It was great to see him getting some time and impacting the game.”

“It’s part of being a professional,” Ellington said. “I don’t want to say it’s hard for me. That’s one of the things that keeps me focused, staying with it, is getting that work in. Not playing, you’ve got to do some extra things. Preach to guys, especially to the young guys when they’re not playing or things aren’t going their way. Get in the gym. Lose yourself in the gym. Lose yourself in your work.”