Question facing the Knicks now: What's next?

In a matter of hours Thursday, the Knicks set a new course for their franchise, agreeing in principle to bring agent Leon Rose on board as the new President of Basketball Operations and then dealing away their best player, Marcus Morris, just ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

After all of the chaos and conjecture over the last few days with the removal of long-time executive Steve Mills and then trade rumors, they had to get back to the business at hand, playing a game Thursday night and when that was done, wondering what is next.

The Knicks won the game against Orlando. While that provided a reason to smile and exhale, the franchise is hardly settled right now.

"They have been such a good group,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said after the game. “They really have, in terms of the things that they have gone through as a team or the things that we’ve had individually and how they’ve been there for each other and how they’ve stuck together. The one thing is we were open with our communication with each other about what was going on, what we needed to do. When it came time to play tonight, we went right back to it and said, ‘Guys, you’ve won two in a row, you’re playing good basketball, you’ve got everything to play for, you’re playing in Madison Square Garden, let’s go play the game and have fun.’ We got off to a good start and we were able to work through the game."

Morris was traded to the Clippers for Moe Harkless, who is expected to join the team in time for Saturday’s game in Detroit, and a 2020 first-round pick and the Pistons' 2021 second-rounder as well as a potential draft pick swap and the rights to a player, Issuf Sanon, who is not expected to come overseas to the NBA. But he was not the only player the Knicks tried to move.

The Knicks signed six players to one-year contracts with team options for next season as well as Julius Randle, who has one more year guaranteed on his deal. Those contracts were structured for flexibility - making them trade assets. But the team was unable to find takers for any of them and now must consider a next step.

Last season, the Knicks bought out Wes Matthews and Enes Kanter, allowing them to find roles with contending teams. That cleared out playing time for younger players. At 16-36 this season, the Knicks might opt for a similar path. Wayne Ellington, who has played sparingly this season, not getting on the floor at all in nine of the prior 10 games, suddenly found himself a key part of the rotation Thursday night, allowing him a showcase for a potential landing spot.

On Thursday, the Knicks started Reggie Bullock in the small forward spot vacated by Morris’s departure with Frank Ntilikina moving into the shooting guard spot - although RJ Barrett will return to the starting lineup as he works his way back from an ankle sprain which had sidelined him for nine games. That left Kevin Knox still coming off the bench. Over the last 21 games, the 2018 lottery pick has averaged just 16 minutes per game and topping 20 minutes just three times in that span.

“There’s going to be opportunity obviously for those minutes,” Miller said. “Kevin has played well. We were very pleased with the road trip that we had. We felt like he was really good and really efficient. We need him to continue to build and continue to grow. Obviously there’s more minutes. He’ll have opportunities to expand.”