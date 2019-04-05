MINNEAPOLIS — Zion Williamson, at the Final Four to receive two player of the year awards, said he will not balk at signing with any NBA team. That definitely includes the Knicks. “If they draft me,” he said, “I would love to play for them.”

The Duke forward was seated on the dais next to basketball legend Oscar Robertson, whose name is on the award presented by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Robertson lavishly praised Williamson, saying, “He’s only going to get better.” The player also was honored as The Associated Press college basketball player of the year.

Williamson just missed a chance to play in the Final Four when his team lost to Michigan State, 68-67, last Sunday. “I wish I was here under different circumstances, but you win some, you lose some,” he said. “So you’ve just got to move on.”

He will move on to the NBA, and he put to rest speculation that he would refuse to play for any teams.