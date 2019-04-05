TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Zion Williamson: I'd love to play for Knicks if they draft me

The Duke freshman was at the Final Four to receive two player of the year awards.

Duke freshman Zion Williamson, left, is presented The

Duke freshman Zion Williamson, left, is presented The Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year Award by AP Sports Products Director Barry Bedlan at the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Friday in Minneapolis. Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

MINNEAPOLIS — Zion Williamson, at the Final Four to receive two player of the year awards, said he will not balk at signing with any NBA team. That definitely includes the Knicks. “If they draft me,” he said, “I would love to play for them.”

The Duke forward was seated on the dais next to basketball legend Oscar Robertson, whose name is on the award presented by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Robertson lavishly praised Williamson, saying, “He’s only going to get better.” The player also was honored as The Associated Press college basketball player of the year.

Williamson just missed a chance to play in the Final Four when his team lost to Michigan State, 68-67, last Sunday. “I wish I was here under different circumstances, but you win some, you lose some,” he said. “So you’ve just got to move on.”

He will move on to the NBA, and he put to rest speculation that he would refuse to play for any teams.

Newsday

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former WFAN sports-talk radio star Craig Carton leaves Ex-WFAN host Carton gets 42 months in ticket scheme
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley speaks after C.J. Mosley and the new culture of the Jets' defense
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson against the Coach says Nets 'in a good place' as playoff race tightens
Mario Hezonja of the Knicks reacts after committing Knicks forced to start Hezonja at PG vs. Rockets
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens warms up during a Ex-Red Storm big man Owens in Final Four with Texas Tech
Denis Potvin of the Islanders celebrates with the Gross: Ranking the Islanders' all-time playoff runs