Pelicans' Zion Williamson loves Madison Square Garden

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
After putting up 34 points in his Madison Square Garden debut, Zion Williamson said something that had to put smiles on the faces of Knicks fans.

"New York is the mecca of basketball," Zion said. "I loved playing here when I played here in college. This is my first time playing in the pros and this atmosphere whether they are cheering for you or booking for you, it’s amazing.

"I honestly think outside of New Orleans, this might be my favorite place to play. I can’t lie to you."

Knicks fans had been dying to draft Williamson in 2019, but did not get that lucky in the lottery. The fact that Williamson likes playing here could bode well for the Knicks down the road.

 

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau certainly enjoyed seeing the big-bodied Williamson go head to head with the big-bodied Julius Randle in the Knicks' 122-112 overtime win Sunday.

"It was like two bulls going at it," Thibodeau said. The physicality and skill level of it. I’m glad we have they guy we have. Julius is our engine. He made big play after big play. Two fierce competitors. It was a great game back and forth and a very physical game."

Randle was the high scorer for the Knicks with 33 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals. With the performance, Randle became the first Knick to score 30 or more points in four straight games since Carmelo Anthony did so in 2014.

Noel scare

A collective gasp went up from Knicks fans after Nerlens Noel smacked his hand on the rim in the first quarter and fell to the floor writhing in pain.

After having his hand checked out in the locker room, Noel returned to the game. Noel finished with two blocks and had 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Most importantly, he hit two big free throws in the final minute of regulation that helped the Knicks tie the score.

With Mitchell Robinson out, Noel has been an important part of New York’s rotation this season. Entering play Sunday, the 27-year-old was averaging 5.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game.

Burks still in COVID protocol

Alec Burks missed his second straight game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Knicks have not said whether Burks tested positive for the virus. Thibodeau declined to say whether Burks flew home with the team from Dallas. "I’m not going to comment on where he is."

Bucks last played Wednesday in New Orleans, contributing 14 fourth-quarter points in a 21-point effort that helped lead the Knicks to the win.

