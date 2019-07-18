TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks to face Pelicans and Zion Williamson in preseason

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans against

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans against the Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

The Knicks released their preseason schedule on Thursday, and it includes a meeting with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

The team will play four preseason games, three of which will be played at Madison Square Garden. The schedule begins with an Oct. 7 game in Washington against the Wizards. The Knicks will play home games Oct. 11 against the Wizards, Oct. 16 against the Hawks and Oct. 18 against the Pelicans.

The Knicks faced Williamson in the Las Vegas Summer League, the only game he played before being shut down by the Pelicans with knee soreness. 

The regular-season schedule is expected to be released next month.

KNICKS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Oct. 7 at Washington Wizards

Oct. 11 vs. Wizards

Oct. 16 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Oct. 18 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

