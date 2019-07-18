The Knicks released their preseason schedule on Thursday, and it includes a meeting with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

The team will play four preseason games, three of which will be played at Madison Square Garden. The schedule begins with an Oct. 7 game in Washington against the Wizards. The Knicks will play home games Oct. 11 against the Wizards, Oct. 16 against the Hawks and Oct. 18 against the Pelicans.

The Knicks faced Williamson in the Las Vegas Summer League, the only game he played before being shut down by the Pelicans with knee soreness.

The regular-season schedule is expected to be released next month.

