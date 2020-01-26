The moment of silence lasted 24 seconds, the clock superimposed on the video screen above the court at Madison Square Garden, lit from above by purple and gold spotlights to honor Kobe Bryant.

And the fans dutifully remained silent through it, not a sound heard throughout the arena. But when the clock ticked off the final second to honor his No. 24, fans began to cheer and then chant, “Kobe, Kobe,” loudly and rhythmically.

The players were introduced and then the chant rose again as the game tipped off, the Brooklyn Nets winning the tip, and Spencer Dinwiddie dribbling out the 24-second clock, and then the Knicks doing the same, each to honor again, Bryant. The Garden flashed the tribute image again on the scoreboard, a picture of Bryant with simply his name and “1978-2020.”

When the tributes were over and the game began in earnest the Garden seemed unusually quiet again, particularly for a game between these local rivals, which would normally elicit loud derision aimed at the opposing fan base. But nothing seemed quite right as the teams took the floor just hours after learning of the sudden passing of Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Kyrie Irving arrived at the Garden and left, the Nets citing “personal reasons” for keeping him out of the game, which seemed more appropriate than listing it as, “Broken heart.”

The NBA closed all pregame locker rooms on this day, allowing the players time to come to terms with the loss. One person who was in the Knicks locker room said that players were devastated, some crying and one saying that to this generation, “He was superman.”

But he wasn’t. Despite the greatness on the court, the presence as a global icon, he was human and not superman.

Perhaps that’s why it hit these players so hard. It wasn’t some elderly player they’d been introduced to or even the NBA commissioner, David Stern, who’s tenure ended before many of them had joined the league. This was the player they’d grown up idolizing. He was their generation’s star, the Black Mamba.

Julius Randle, who played with Bryant at the tail end of Bryant’s career, his final two seasons in Los Angeles coinciding with Randle’s first two seasons with the Lakers. Randle drew, "Goat 24 Rest Easy Bro,” on his sneakers. Before the game began, Randle, who brings his young son with him to as many games as he can, hugged his child while sitting on the bench before the game, maybe just a little tighter this time.

When Bryant played his final NBA game, throwing up 50 shots as teammates funneled the ball to him time after time, encouraging him to put on a show the way he had for 20 years, he was asked if this was the perfect ending.

“The perfect ending would have been a championship,” Bryant said. “That’s a perfect ending to me. Tonight was trying to go out playing hard and try to put on a show as much as I possibly could. It felt good to be able to do that one last time.”

There are very few perfect endings, in sports, in life. The talents fade, players age and even the legend dims as they are surpassed. It was less than 24 hours earlier that Bryant was passed by LeBron James for the third spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. But even if his playing days were over, Bryant’s ending seemed far off.

He’d become a mentor, to young players in the NBA, to his daughters and to the kids who flocked to his Mamba Academies. When players of this generation put up posters on their walls of heroes like Bryant, they also saw what people like he and James had worked toward in leadership, making better players and better people of young men and women.

That was the ending that no one seemed ready for on his day. Outside the Garden, the lights were changed to purple and gold just like the ones directed at the ceiling. And a fan put flowers in place outside. Even if the Knicks and Nets were meeting in a game of struggling teams on the court, it was moments like this, when the history was being recalled that the Garden felt like the Mecca again.