Kobe Bryant memorial photos

Scenes from the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Vanessa Bryant is helped off stage by Michael Jordan during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Shaquille O'Neal speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.

Michael Jordan cries as he speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.

Former NBA player Michael Jordan cries while speaking during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant's Lakers jerseys are displayed during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.

Former Los Angeles Laker coach Luke Walton attends during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.

NBA star Bill Russell attends during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Former Los Angeles Lakers Rick Fox attends a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Alicia Keys reacts after performing during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Alicia Keys reacts after playing Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata", one of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's favorite pieces of music, at the memorial service "A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant" at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2020.

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka hugs Vanessa Bryant during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson attend The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Geno Auriemma speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Diana Taurasi speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Sabrina Ionescu speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Doc Rivers and Chauncey Billups attend The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Former coach Phil Jackson attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Former NBA player Toni Kukoc arrives at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

A fan stands while waiting to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans arrive to attend the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26.

People walk on their way to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans watch the live stream of a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Memorabilia is sold outside the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Memorabilia is sold as people wait in line to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

A spray painted message reads 'RIP Kobe' outside the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.