SportsBasketball

Kobe Bryant memorial photos

Scenes from the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Bryant
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Bryant
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Vanessa Bryant is helped off stage by Michael Jordan during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Retired US basketball player Shaquille O'Neal speaks during
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/FREDERIC J. BROWN

Shaquille O'Neal speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.

Retired US basketball player Michael Jordan cries as
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/FREDERIC J. BROWN

Michael Jordan cries as he speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.

Former NBA player Michael Jordan cries while speaking
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Former NBA player Michael Jordan cries while speaking during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant's Lakers jerseys are displayed during the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/FREDERIC J. BROWN

Kobe Bryant's Lakers jerseys are displayed during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. 

Former Los Angeles Laker coach Luke Walton attends
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Former Los Angeles Laker coach Luke Walton attends during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. 

NBA star Bill Russell attends during a celebration
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

NBA star Bill Russell attends during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. 

Former Los Angeles Lakers Rick Fox attends a
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Former Los Angeles Lakers Rick Fox attends a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. 

Alicia Keys reacts after performing during a celebration
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Alicia Keys reacts after performing during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Snoop Dogg
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Snoop Dogg attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10566074ao) Alicia
Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutters/ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Alicia Keys reacts after playing Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata", one of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's favorite pieces of music, at the memorial service "A Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant" at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Los Angeles
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

 Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka hugs Vanessa Bryant during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Los Angeles
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Michael Phelps
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson attend The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Geno Auriemma
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Geno Auriemma speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: TV personality
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Jimmy Kimmel speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Diana Taurasi
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Diana Taurasi speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Sabrina Ionescu
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Sabrina Ionescu speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Doc Rivers
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Doc Rivers and Chauncey Billups attend The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Former coach
Credit: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Former coach Phil Jackson attends The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Former NBA
Credit: Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky

Former NBA player Toni Kukoc arrives at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: A fan
Credit: Getty Images/Mario Tama

A fan stands while waiting to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

Fans arrive to attend the "Celebration of Life
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MARK RALSTON

Fans arrive to attend the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: People walk
Credit: Getty Images/Mario Tama

People walk on their way to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Fans arrive
Credit: Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Fans arrive
Credit: Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

Fans watch the live stream of a public
Credit: AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Fans watch the live stream of a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Memorabilia is
Credit: Getty Images/Mario Tama

 Memorabilia is sold outside the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Fans arrive
Credit: Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Memorabilia is
Credit: Getty Images/Mario Tama

Memorabilia is sold as people wait in line to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Fans arrive
Credit: Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Fans arrive
Credit: Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky

Fans arrive at the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Memorial on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: A spray
Credit: Getty Images/Mario Tama

A spray painted message reads 'RIP Kobe' outside the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: A fan
Credit: Getty Images/Mario Tama

A fan displays a scarf outside the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

