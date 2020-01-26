Tributes to Kobe Bryant dominate sports world

The sports world mourned the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant with numerous tributes at games on Sunday.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California earlier on Sunday.

76ers star Tobias Harris, who grew up in Dix Hills and starred at Half Hollow Hills West, honored Bryant in a message posted on his verified Twitter account.

“Hurting,” Harris wrote. “To say the least … “ That was followed by two sad face emojis and “#MyHero.”

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who starred at Patchogue-Medford High School, tweeted a photo of Bryant with his family and the words: “RIP Kobe Bryant man.”

Many of the tributes at NBA games on Sunday involved Bryant’s two jersey numbers worn during his 20-year career with the Lakers, 8 and 24. Both numbers are retired by the Lakers.

Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young, who normally wears No. 11, switched and wore No. 8 in his game against the Wizards. The Hawks started the game with an 8-second backcourt violation and the Wizards followed with a 24-second shot clock violation.

In Orlando, the Clippers won the opening tip against the Magic and took a 24-second clock violation. The Magic followed with an 8-second backcourt violation. The same happened after the tip of the Suns-Grizzlies game in Memphis, with the Grizzlies winning the tip and taking a 24-second clock violation and the Suns following with an 8-second backcourt violation.

During the Raptors-Spurs and Pelicans-Celtics games, all four teams took 24-second court violations to start those games.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was seen consoling DeMar DeRozan, who grew up in Compton, California, as a Lakers fan, on the bench. During a moment of silence before the game, Spurs assistant coaches Becky Hammon and Tim Duncan and player Lonnie Walker IV were visibly upset. Bryant and Duncan played in the league at the same time and had many memorable playoff battles.

News of Bryant’s death started to become public about an hour before the tip of the Rockets-Nuggets game in Denver. The Nuggets held a moment of silence as fans chanted “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” Rockets players Austin Rivers and P.J. Tucker wrote tributes to Bryant on their sneakers. Tucker’s message read: “There will never be another.”

Bryant was a big fan of women’s basketball, often seen at games with Gianna. Bryant had visited with the Oregon Ducks and attended their games with his daughter in the past. Before a nationally-televised Oregon-Oregon State game on Sunday in Corvallis, players from both teams joined in a circle at midcourt to honor Bryant. Ducks star guard Sabrina Ionescu was visibly in tears during a pregame moment of silence and she had “Forever 24” written in marker on her left sneaker and “24” with a heart symbol on her right sneaker.

Ionescu, who was a friend of Bryant, said after the game that the Ducks will dedicate their season to Bryant.

“Everything I do, I do it for him,” Ionescu told ESPN after the game. “Obviously, really close friend and this season is for him.”

At the Pro Bowl in Orlando, players honored Bryant by mimicking his fadeaway jump shot after big plays during the game. The NFL also honored Bryant with a moment of silence at the 2-minute mark in the first half and announced his death with his picture on the scoreboards. Players were seen removing their helmets and others taking a knee and praying.

Tiger Woods, a lifelong Lakers fan and friend of Bryant, played his final round in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday. He learned about Bryant's death after finishing his round.

"I really didn't understand why the people in the gallery were saying, 'Do it for Mamba,' but now I understand," Woods told CBS Sports. "It's a shocker to everyone. Unbelievably sad and one of the more tragic days that I think ... well, for me, reality is just kind of setting in because I was just told probably about five minutes ago."

