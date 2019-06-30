On a day the Knicks long hoped to make a move to improve their future, a figure of their not-so-long-ago past reportedly locked down a future of his own.

Kristaps Porzingis agreed to sign a maximum contract of five years, $158 million to stay with the Dallas Mavericks, according to reports by The Athletic and the Associated Press on Sunday.

Porzingis did not play during the 2018-19 NBA season while recovering from an ACL injury he suffered while playing for the Knicks in February 2018.

The deal would be the richest contract in the history of the Mavericks and would pair Porzingis with Luka fellow Euro star Luka Doncic.

The 7-footer from Latvia was drafted by the Knicks in 2015 and immediately became the centerpiece of the team’s ongoing rebuild. He was named to the All-Rookie team in 2016 and an All-Star team in 2018, but his relationship with the team devolved during his recovery from injury last season. Porzingis was traded to the Mavericks in January alongside Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee, with the Knicks receiving Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and a 2021 first-round pick.

Porzingis and Doncic, the dynamic 20-year-old Slovenian guard who was just named rookie of the year, haven't played together yet. But the Mavericks have high hopes of them making Dallas a contender again after missing the playoffs three straight years.

With AP