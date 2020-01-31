TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketball

Lakers prepare for their first game since the loss of Kobe Bryant

The Lakers prepare for their first game since the loss of Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center on Friday Jan. 31, 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and
Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi by spotlighting empty courtside seats before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers layout Kobe Bryant jerseys
Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

The Los Angeles Lakers layout Kobe Bryant jerseys for the pregame ceremony to honor Bryant prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers lay out Kobe Bryant
Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

The Los Angeles Lakers lay out Kobe Bryant #8 and #24 jerseys before the pregame ceremony to honor Bryant before before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives
Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he passes a sign to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant at Staples Center on January 31, 2020.

The Los Angeles Lakers lay out Kobe Bryant
Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

The Los Angeles Lakers lay out Kobe Bryant jerseys for the pregame ceremony to honor Bryant prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020.

