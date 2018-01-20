TODAY'S PAPER
LeBron James’ 30,000th point will have to wait

LeBron James, needing 25 points to reach 30,000, finished with 18 points against Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks the ball against

The Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks the ball against the Thunder on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

By Newsday staff and wire reports
LeBron James will have to wait until at least Tuesday to score his 30,000th NBA point. The Cleveland Cavaliers star reached 2,993 Saturday with 18 points in a 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cleveland.

James, who shot 8-of-17 from the floor, went into Saturday’s game needing 25 points to become the eighth player to reach the 30,000 plateau.

THE 30K CLUB

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar38,387

Karl Malone 36,928

Kobe Bryant33,643

Michael Jordan 32,292

Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

Dirk Nowitzki30.808

Julius Erving*30.026

----------------------------

LeBron James29,993

*Erving’s total includes 11,662 points scored in ABA

