LeBron James’ 30,000th point will have to wait
LeBron James, needing 25 points to reach 30,000, finished with 18 points against Oklahoma City on Saturday.
LeBron James will have to wait until at least Tuesday to score his 30,000th NBA point. The Cleveland Cavaliers star reached 2,993 Saturday with 18 points in a 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cleveland.
James, who shot 8-of-17 from the floor, went into Saturday’s game needing 25 points to become the eighth player to reach the 30,000 plateau.
THE 30K CLUB
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar38,387
Karl Malone 36,928
Kobe Bryant33,643
Michael Jordan 32,292
Wilt Chamberlain 31,419
Dirk Nowitzki30.808
Julius Erving*30.026
----------------------------
LeBron James29,993
*Erving’s total includes 11,662 points scored in ABA