LeBron James’ 30,000th point will have to wait

LeBron James will have to wait until at least Tuesday to score his 30,000th NBA point. The Cleveland Cavaliers star reached 2,993 Saturday with 18 points in a 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cleveland.

James, who shot 8-of-17 from the floor, went into Saturday’s game needing 25 points to become the eighth player to reach the 30,000 plateau.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.