LeBron James was suiting up for his 18th consecutive start in an All-Star Game Sunday night, but perhaps he was already preparing for his next role. James had lightheartedly enjoyed his opportunity once again to serve as captain for Team LeBron, carefully piecing together a squad for the game.

That shouldn’t be a surprise since he’s been accused of serving as a de facto GM on most of the teams he’s been a part of, manipulating friends and competitors to join him, forming super teams — some with better success than others. So maybe it should absolutely be expected that James, back in Cleveland near his hometown of Akron this weekend, was already thinking about his next stop and, in an interview with The Athletic, declaring the final player he wants to play alongside.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said. "Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point."

And like that, the market for the services of LeBron James — and his son — for the 2024-25 season are on the table. His son, currently a junior at Sierra Canyon High School, will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny, 6-3, is not regarded as the sort of sure thing that the elder James was when he entered the NBA as a No. 1 overall pick, a generational talent.

But is he enough of a prospect to make teams think about drafting him for the chance to create a two-for-one package? James, at 37, is still near the top of the game, averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists in nearly 37 minutes per game. But he has struggled to lift his latest team of super friends as the Lakers (27-31) have endured a chaotic season that has them in ninth place in the West.

Anthony Davis, with whom he excitedly joined forces in Los Angeles, just suffered a sprained foot and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks. James has endured his own struggles to stay on the court, missing 27 games last season and already sidelined for 17 this season.

"Every season has its own mental and physical challenges," James said at his All-Star media availability Saturday. "This is no different. This is the strangest season I've been a part of so far. I don't want to just talk about the injuries but COVID protocols. You have guys go out for false positives. You have had guys go out for real reasons. We've had our head coach be out for several games.

"We've had injuries. We've had a little bit of everything. I mean, I've been out at points in time in the season. It's just been very challenging, very physically and emotionally draining at times, but that's the NBA season for you. If you are not having your mindset on that happening, then you're setting yourself up for failure. I've always kind of known that's going to happen at some point throughout the season."

Still, it’s hard to imagine even two seasons from now someone wouldn’t want James as a major part of their team. And if it means letting him play general manager, even if for a family reunion, you can bet plenty of teams will consider moving Bronny James up their draft board.

While a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a throwback, sticking with the Milwaukee Bucks and avoiding the lure of bigger markets or ready-made championship teams, James has shuffled from Cleveland to Miami, back to Cleveland and now on to Los Angeles. So what’s one more stop?