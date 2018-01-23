TODAY'S PAPER
LeBron James scores 30,000th career point

At 33 years and 24 days, James is the youngest to reach the mark.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots and scores over

Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots and scores over Spurs guard Danny Green during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in San Antonio. The score put James past the 30,000-point milestone for his career. Photo Credit: AP / Eric Gay

By The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — LeBron James has joined the NBA’s 30,000-point club.

James became the seventh player with 30,000 career points when he hit a jumper with one second left in the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

James was recognized by the arena before the second quarter and got a standing ovation from Spurs fans. James patted his heard and said “thank you so much.”

James needed seven points Tuesday to get there. He missed his first two midrange jumpers before making two driving layups and a 20-footer. He hit the milestone jumper over Danny Green from 19 feet out.

The 33-year-old James joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) on the list.

At 33 years and 24 days, James is the youngest to reach the mark. Bryant was 34 years and 104 days when he got there.

The 14-time All-Star has averaged 27.1 points since breaking into the league as an 18-year-old in 2003.

