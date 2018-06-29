LeBron James is now available.

James has informed the Cavaliers that he has elected to opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent, according to multiple reports. The free agent market officially opens July 1, but Friday was the last day for players to inform teams of their intentions.

James, who was set to make $35.6 million in the final year of his deal, is widely believed to be deciding between signing with the Lakers or re-signing with Cleveland.

The Lakers became a leading contender when it was revealed in recent weeks that James has reportedly been speaking to other marquee players, including Kawhi Leonard, about playing together in Los Angeles. Other teams that might try to sign James include the Rockets, who would have to acquire him in some kind of trade scenario, the 76ers and the Celtics.

While James’ decision to opt out of his contract doesn’t guarantee he is going to leave Cleveland, it does not look very promising that he will commit to the city for the long term. With little cap space and a weak supporting cast, James may decide to commit to a short-term deal to stay in Cleveland.

James, 33, has played 11 of his 15 seasons with the Cavaliers with the sole break being a four-year window where he went to the Miami Heat from 2010-14, winning two NBA titles.

James is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He played in all 82 games of the regular season, averaging 27.5 points — his best since the 2009-10 season. James also averaged 8.6 rebound and a career-high 9.1 assists.