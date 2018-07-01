The Philadelphia 76ers look to be a serious contender in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

A high-level group of representatives from the Sixers are meeting with James’ agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, according to an ESPN report.

James is not expected at the meeting, the report said. He is reportedly on the West Coast, however, as he was on a plane that flew into Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Saturday. James has a home in Los Angeles and the Lakers are considered the leading candidate to sign him.

The Sixers could offer James an enticing package. They have the ability to sign him to a $35.6-million annual salary and partner him with two of the league’s best young players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The Sixers don’t currently have a general manager after Bryan Colangelo resigned last month. Coach Brett Brown is also working as the team president in the interim. It is thought that Brown is part of the contingent in Los Angeles, along with representatives from the team’s ownership.

According to several reports, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman spoke with both James and Paul over the phone when NBA Free agency officially opened at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. James opted out the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers on Friday.