Team LeBron ekes out win over Team Giannis

CHICAGO — In any other time, the star of this 69th NBA All-Star Game would have been the city of Chicago, with tributes to the players who came from the playgrounds all the way to its greatest star, Michael Jordan, who was the centerpiece of the show the last time the game was held here in 1988.

But that was before a helicopter crashed in the hills of Los Angeles county and took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. So this time, the game was to serve as a tribute and a remembrance to the player who was as close to a copy of Jordan as any who have come along.

The accolades flowed for Bryant, but the notion that his example of taking even these showcases with a Mamba Mentality would inspire the players to follow suit seemed to disappear quickly under a flurry of open three-point attempts and uncontested dunks at the United Center.

The teams combined for 94 points in the first quarter alone with Team LeBron tying the record for a period with 53 points. But with the new scoring formats and charitable donations changing the format, finally the mood turned. There were charges, fouls, timeouts, exhausted stars and even a pair of coach’s challenges.

Kyle Lowry took a charge -- the whistle blowing just as James Harden let fly what would have been a game-winning three-pointer. The teams played on with a fire that Kobe would have loved until finally, Anthony Davis connected on a free throw to give Team Lebron a 157-155 win.

"I think everyone liked this format," Davis said. "It brought intensity back to the game. It was fun."

Before the doors ever opened to the arena, Bryant’s presence was felt. Above the Fadó Irish Pub downtown, a billboard appeared with no picture or image, just the words “Mamba Mentality 1978 — ” with no ending to it.

Inside the arena, his presence was everywhere. Magic Johnson was the first to take the microphone and he spoke of the late NBA commissioner David Stern, crediting him with saving his life, letting him be a part of the All-Star Game when he was diagnosed with HIV in 1992. Then he turned his attention to Bryant.

He announced, “No. 8 and No. 24, Kobe Bryant,” eliciting a cheer from the crowd. And when it wasn’t loud enough, he said: “I’m going to say that one more time. That cheer should be a little bit louder.”

The fans obliged, loudly cheering and then chanting “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!”

Like Dwyane Wade a night earlier asking for 24.2 seconds of cheers rather than silence, Johnson broke from tradition and asked the crowd to hold hands and embrace each other, and then finally to take eight seconds of silence.

Jennifer Hudson sang, “For All We Know,” ending with the lines, “Tomorrow may never come, for all we know,” as the crowd stood and chanted again.

“We know that he’s watching over us,” LeBron James said Saturday. “It’s our responsibility to just represent the purple and gold not only for him but for all the greats, everybody that’s ever come through the Lake Show. I really don’t want to sit up here and talk about it too much. It’s a very, very sensitive subject, but he’s with us every day.”

The teams took the court adorned in jerseys with one number for each squad — Team LeBron wore No. 2, the jersey number that Gianna wore, and Team Giannis wore No. 24 for Bryant’s jersey number. And the final quarter, rather than the clock that normally was running, was set with a scoring system setting the number to win as 24 plus the total of the team leading through three quarters.

Playing each of the first three quarters from scratch with $100,000 on the line for charities chosen by the teams Team LeBron took the first, Team Giannis took the second and they tied the third, sending that $100,000 carried over to the fourth for a $300,000 charitable donation for the winner. In the new scoring format, with team Giannis up 133-124 through three quarters of cummulative scoring, 157 was set as the target score to win.

Wth Bryant’s No. 24 the goal, the teams changed styles - playing defense, even taking charges as they battled to the finish.

“We’ll never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” Johnson said. “Scoring 81 points in one game, scoring 60 points in his last game, winning five NBA championships. What I’m really proud of, there’s millions of people in Los Angeles that don’t have a home; Kobe was fighting to get them homes every single day. He was passionate about that. Passionate about family. Film. We all are hurting, a tough time for the NBA family.”

The Most Valuable Player Award on this night and for every All-Star Game to follow, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday, will be named for Bryant, who holds the record of being selected to 18 consecutive All-Star Games and is tied for the record with four MVP awards.

“I know it will be especially meaningful to that player that wins the first Kobe Bryant MVP,” Silver said. “So I’m sure there will be other honors . . . There are other things that we will be discussing with our board, the NBA board, when they meet in April to honor David. But this one seems so appropriate here at All-Star because nobody embodied All-Star more than Kobe Bryant.”