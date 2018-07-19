2018 WNBA All-Star Rosters
Tina Charles makes her sixth All-Star game roster
2018 WNBA All-Star Rosters
All-Star Game: Saturday, July 28
At Target Center
Minneapolis
(c-captains; number of All-Star selections in parentheses)
Team Delle Donne
Seimone Augustus, Minnesota (8)
Sue Bird, Seattle (11)
DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix (2)
c-Elena Delle Donne, Washington (5)
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (5)
Brittney Griner, Phoenix (5)
Kayla McBride, Las Vegas (2)
Breanna Stewart, Seattle (2)
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (9)
Kristi Toliver, Washington (2)
A’ja Wilson, Los Vegas (1)
Head Coach: Dan Hughes, Seattle
Team Parker
Liz Cambage, Dallas (2)
Tina Charles, New York (6)
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas (4)
Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles (2)
Jewell Loyd, Seattle (1)
Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta (5)
Maya Moore, Minnesota (6)
Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut (2)
Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles (5)
c-Candace Parker, Los Angeles (5)
Allie Quigley, Chicago (2)
Head Coach: Sandy Brondello, Phoenix
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.