TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
SportsBasketballLiberty

2018 WNBA All-Star Rosters

Tina Charles makes her sixth All-Star game roster

New York Liberty forward Tina Charles looks on

New York Liberty forward Tina Charles looks on against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on July 3. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
Print

2018 WNBA All-Star Rosters

All-Star Game: Saturday, July 28

At Target Center

Minneapolis

 

(c-captains; number of All-Star selections in parentheses)

 

 

Team Delle Donne

Seimone Augustus, Minnesota (8)

Sue Bird, Seattle (11)

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix (2)

c-Elena Delle Donne, Washington (5)

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (5)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix (5)

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas (2)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle (2)

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (9)

Kristi Toliver, Washington (2)

A’ja Wilson, Los Vegas (1)

Head Coach: Dan Hughes, Seattle

 

Team Parker

Liz Cambage, Dallas (2)

Tina Charles, New York (6)

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas (4)

Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles (2)

Jewell Loyd, Seattle (1)

Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta (5)

Maya Moore, Minnesota (6)

Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut (2)

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles (5)

c-Candace Parker, Los Angeles (5)

Allie Quigley, Chicago (2)

Head Coach: Sandy Brondello, Phoenix

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

New York Liberty forward Tina Charles and teammates Montgomery makes club-record 7 3s, Dream win 6th straight
WFAN radio host Joe Benigno, center, on Dec. Benigno, CBS Radio named in harassment suit
This composite image shows Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Lennon: Second-half pressure for Boone, Callaway
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the Yankees can improve ‘everywhere,’ says Boone
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Nationals Syndergaard eager to make Stadium debut
Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes scores a run against Three keys for the Mets in the Subway Series