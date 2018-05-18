Every few weeks, Shavonte Zellous would shoot off a message from across the globe, asking if the New York Liberty were still the New York Liberty.

Scattered across Europe in their various EuroLeague assignments, members of the team this offseason were at least united in the uncertain future of their WNBA team. Coming off a successful but still disappointing 2017 campaign, where they once again were the best team in the Eastern Conference only to fall in a single-elimination playoff game, the Liberty now too had to contend with news that the team in the process of being sold.

And though the sale hasn’t happened, Madison Square Garden Company still is looking for a new owner, the company said. So the Liberty will move from the Garden to the Westchester County Center, which has a capacity of 5,000. The team will return to the Garden for two games, one in June and one in August.

“Every two weeks I think I was talking to [the coaching staff], like ‘What’s going on? Did you hear anything? Who’s buying us? Are we staying the same?,” said Zellous, a nine-year WNBA veteran in her third season with the Liberty. “I think it was challenging, especially for most of us that were overseas in Europe, not knowing the possibility of whether we were staying in New York or we were leaving, going into a new city. I think having our core group back with me, Tina [Charles], Epiphanny [Prince], Sugar [Rodgers], Kia [Vaughn], it makes the transition a lot easier.”

Whatever they feel about the uncertainty, everyone can agree that it’s been one very strange, very eventful offseason. Longtime coach Bill Laimbeer left to head the Las Vegas Aces and associate head coach Katie Smith took his place. Frustration ran high after back-to-back years of single-elimination playoff losses, center Kiah Stokes said, adding they were “sick of that.”

Despite finishing first in their conference for three years running, the Liberty continue to be something of an afterthought to the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks, both of whom were listed ahead of the Liberty in the Associated Press’ preseason power rankings.

The proverbial chip on their shoulder is boulder-sized at this point.

“We’ve gotta get some guts, some heart,” said Zellous, a guard. “We tend to relax and we tend to lose focus a little bit when other teams are at their peak, we’re kinda going down. We’ve got to continue to stay at our peak no matter what part of the season we’re in. That’s what’s going to get us over this year.”

Despite a roster very similar to last year, the Liberty is different in integral ways. Defense always was a sticking point under Laimbeer, and that should continue to be a strength this season thanks to the addition of rookie Kia Nurse, the Liberty’s first-round pick and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association defensive player of the year in her final season at the University of Connecticut. But Smith also is championing a very fluid, more run-and-gun offense. Charles, who averaged 19.7 points last year (third in the league), still will be a key, just not the only one.

“We’re open now,” Zellous said. “It’s more free . . . It’s going to be fun to watch, and it’s not just going to be standing and passing it to Tina and watch Tina work.”

The hope, Smith said, is to make sure “everybody is a threat.”

“Everybody is a scorer,” she said. “Everybody needs to be able to handle the basketball. Everybody needs to be involved, whether you’re playing or not . . . We have some main threats that are going to carry the load . . . but we need everybody to have that scorer’s mentality. They’re ready at every moment to knock down big shots and make big plays.”

And no matter what the future holds off the court, the Liberty wants to make sure that they control their own destiny on it. Part of that is going to be playing for the one or two seed in the playoffs, which could very well mean shocking a WNBA community that’s very used to the Liberty being very good, but not quite good enough.

“We’re just preparing and whatever happens, happens,” Zellous said. “We still have to go out and perform [whether] the stands are empty or the stands are full.”