Liberty guard Asia Durr announced Tuesday that she is opting out of the 2020 WNBA season due to testing positive for the coronavirus last month.

Durr wrote in a social media post that she is still recovering.

“After testing positive for COVID-19 on June 8, my battle with it has been complicated and arduous,” Durr wrote. “As I continue to fight to fully recover, I had to make the difficult decision on a deadline to opt out as a medical High Risk player. So much about this virus is unknown and my heart is heavy even as I make the decision that I know is best for my long term wellness.”

Durr was selected second overall in the 2019 draft out of Louisville. She played in 18 games as rookie, making 15 starts, and averaging 9.7 points per game in an injury-plagued season. Durr scored in double figures 10 times in her rookie season, including a career-high 20 in a win over the Minnesota Lynx on June 12, 2019.

“Asia worked extremely hard this offseason to put herself in position to take a major leap forward in her second WNBA season,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that we will need to wait a bit longer to see her emerge as one of the bright young players in the game, we fully recognize and support the difficult decision she had to make amidst unprecedented circumstances. Brooklyn will be ready for her in 2021.”

Durr was expected to provide scoring and leadership this season with a roster of seven rookies, including No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu, a point guard out of Oregon. Sharpshooting Australian guard Rebecca Allen announced last month that she will opt out of the upcoming season due to health concerns related to the uncertainty of the coronavirus. French guard Marine Johannes, Chinese center Han Xu and Australian forward Stephanie Talbot all previously announced that they would remain overseas and return for the 2021 season.

The WNBA is scheduled to play a 22-game season starting later this month in Florida.