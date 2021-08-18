Liberty rally past Storm to remain in playoff mix

The Liberty are in the middle of a traffic jam in the WNBA standings, sitting in gridlock among six teams within three games of each other for the final four playoff passes.

A 10-game sprint to the finish line began for the Liberty Wednesday night at Barclays Center. They tipped off a five-game homestand with the first of two straight against the defending champs from Seattle.

The Storm rested two of their gold-medal winners from the Tokyo Games. Sue Bird, the 40-year-old point guard from Syosset, and Olympic MVP Breanna Stewart sat out for the second straight game. They’re due back for Friday night’s rematch. So the Liberty, standing seventh in their bid to make the eight-team postseason field, really needed to get this one.

And they did, rallying from 15 points down late in the third quarter for an 83-79 victory.

Betnijah Laney hit a tiebreaking jumper with 17.6 second left and scored 17, and Rebecca Allen made five threes and also scored 17. The Liberty (11-12) surviving a career-high-tying 35 by Seattle’s third Olympian, Jewell Loyd, who scored 21 in the third.

"I addressed the team this morning at shootaround, and it was the first time ever, I think, that I phrased it as, ‘This is a must-win game,’ " coach Walt Hopkins said. "There’s not an easy spot on our schedule going forward."

Sabrina Ionescu contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The point guard was playing before the Olympic break despite more issues with her troublesome left ankle.

"No, I’m not the same yet, still grinding through it," Ionescu said. "But no one is. Everyone’s beat up."

Seattle (16-7) led 72-57 after a Loyd free throw with 1:24 left in the third. But Allen hit two free throws, and then Ionescu and Allen sandwiched threes around the break between the third and fourth to cut it to 72-65. Rookie DiDi Richards hit a jumper and Allen drilled a three and it was down to 72-70.

Flash forward. It was 79-74 Storm. Then Allen made a three, and Natasha Howard hit from in close to tie it against her old team.

Laney canned a 17-footer from straightaway to untie it. She made a steal against Russell. Sami Whitcomb, also facing her old team, drained two free throws with 2.6 on the clock to clinch it.

Loyd buried a three to start the third, giving Seattle a 44-42 lead, a sign of things to come. During one stretch in the period, the 5-10 guard went on a 9-0 run. But the Liberty managed to shut her out in the fourth.