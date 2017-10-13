Bill Laimbeer is no longer the coach of the WNBA’s Liberty, according to Associated Press sources.

He will be the new coach and general manager of the San Antonio Stars when the team is sold and relocated, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP Friday, although there has not been an official announcement.

Laimbeer coached the Liberty from 2013-2017 and had a 91-78 record. He guided the team to the best record in the Eastern Conference the past three years, though the Liberty lost in the second round of the playoffs the past two seasons, a single-elimination game each time. They lost in the conference finals in 2015 when he was coach of the year.

Laimbeer led the Detroit Shock to three titles as the team’s general manager and coach from 2002 to 2009.

He inherits a young Stars team that has finished with the league’s worst record each of the past three seasons. They have a young nucleus led by Kayla McBride, Moriah Jefferson and Kelsey Plum. The team also has the top chance to get the No. 1 pick in next year’s WNBA draft.