The Liberty will be back at full strength this week with the addition of guards Bria Hartley and Marine Johannes and center Amanda Zahui B., the team announced on Monday.

Hartley, a North Babylon native, Johannes and Zahui B. all were competing in FIBA EuroBasket, which ended Sunday. Hartley and Johannes played for France and Zahui B. played for Sweden.

The Liberty also announced that they terminated the contract of center Avery Warley-Talbert, and that center Kiah Stokes, who also was competing in EuroBasket for Turkey, has chosen to sit out the WNBA season for personal reasons.

The Liberty are 7-8 and just a half-game out of a playoff spot. The Liberty are coming off a 90-58 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

Hartley is averaging nine points in five games this season, including a start, and Zahui B. is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in nine games (all starts). Johannes was signed by the Liberty in March but has yet to play a game.