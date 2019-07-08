TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballLiberty

LI's Bria Hartley among trio of players returning to Liberty

Liberty guard Bria Hartley dribbles the ball upcourt

Liberty guard Bria Hartley dribbles the ball upcourt against the Sky during a WNBA game at the Westchester County Center on June 29, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

The Liberty will be back at full strength this week with the addition of guards Bria Hartley and Marine Johannes and center Amanda Zahui B., the team announced on Monday.

Hartley, a North Babylon native, Johannes and Zahui B. all were competing in FIBA EuroBasket, which ended Sunday. Hartley and Johannes played for France and Zahui B. played for Sweden.

The Liberty also announced that they terminated the contract of center Avery Warley-Talbert, and that center Kiah Stokes, who also was competing in EuroBasket for Turkey, has chosen to sit out the WNBA season for personal reasons.

The Liberty are 7-8 and just a half-game out of a playoff spot. The Liberty are coming off a 90-58 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

Hartley is averaging nine points in five games this season, including a start, and Zahui B. is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in nine games (all starts). Johannes was signed by the Liberty in March but has yet to play a game.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Cannon Kingsley hits the forehand return against Brayden LI's Kingsley wins Wimbledon junior boys opener
Ignas Brazdeikis of the Knicks dunks against the Brazdeikis breaks out in second Summer League game
Frank Ntilikina of the New York Knicks goes Questions remain about Ntilikina's tenure with Knicks
Trey Burke #23 and Frank Ntilikina #11 of Newest Net Prince talks of championship
Mets pitcher Anthony Kay during a spring training LI's Kay enduring adjustment period at Triple-A level
Mets first-round draft pick Jarred Kelenic during batting Ex-Mets prospects still stunned by trade to Mariners
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search