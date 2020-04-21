Liberty waive veteran guard Brittany Boyd

Veteran guard Brittany Boyd was waived by the Liberty, the team announced Tuesday.

Boyd, 26, was selected ninth overall by the Liberty in the 2015 WNBA Draft. She played in 30 or more games in four of her five seasons, including 46 starts. She tied her career high by playing in 33 games last season and made a career-high 17 starts. Boyd averaged 6.3 points and 3.9 assists in five seasons.

“Brittany has been a valuable member of the Liberty for the past five seasons,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “However, we are going in a different direction at her position and wanted to give her ample time to pursue other opportunities across the league. We wish her nothing but the best.”

There was a logjam in the backcourt, and the Liberty started to remake the roster with the trade of franchise star Tina Charles to Washington last week. The three-team deal brought guards Tayler Hill and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to the Liberty, although Walker-Kimbrough ended up in the a draft-night deal that sent her to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty drafted Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 pick in Friday’s draft. The Liberty also added Louisville guard Jazmine Jones with the No. 12 pick in the draft and acquired Virginia’s Jocelyn Willoughby, who plays guard and forward, in the deal with the Mercury, who selected her with the No. 10 pick. The Liberty also drafted Connecticut’s Megan Walker with the No. 9 pick. Walker is primarily a forward, but could see time in the backcourt.

Guard Asia Durr, last year’s first-round pick, and Kia Nurse, who can play guard and forward, will be back. The Liberty signed veteran guard Layshia Clarendon in free agency and re-signed French guard Marine Johannes. Sharpshooter Rebecca Allen, who can play guard and forward, also will be back.