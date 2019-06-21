Liberty assistant coach Charmin Smith will be leaving the team after agreeing to be the head coach of the University of California women's basketball program.

Smith replaces Lindsay Gottlieb, who was hired by the Cavaliers earlier this month as an assistant coach. Gottlieb's hiring garnered national attention as she became the first head coach from a major women's college basketball program to join the NBA.

Smith had been the associate head coach at Cal for 12 years. She joined the Liberty as an assistant coach in April.

“It’s been a pleasure to work alongside Charmin and I’m excited for her as she takes on this new opportunity,” Liberty head coach Katie Smith said in a statement. “She is incredibly knowledgeable about the game and that translates into how she coaches and inspires players. We wish her continued success in her new role.”

The Liberty said Smith's last game with the team has not yet been determined. The team also announced that assistant coach Herb Williams, director of player development Teresa Weatherspoon and video coordinator Barbara Farris will all take on added duties.