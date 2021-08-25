Hot-shooting Phoenix Mercury overpower Liberty

It was finally time during the halftime ceremony. Crystal Robinson’s name and No. 3 appeared in white lights high up at both ends of the arena. The Liberty inducted her into their exclusive Ring of Honor club.

Robinson played seven seasons for them, from 1999 through 2005. She was a 5-11 forward with a smooth three-point touch who helped the Liberty make the finals three times in her first four years, including the franchise’s last visit in 2002.

No one is counting on a 2021 edition heavy on younger players getting that far. But the Liberty are trying claim one of the eight playoff tickets for the first time in four years.

They opened a two-game set vs. Phoenix at Barclays Center Wednesday night. The Robinson ceremony was one of their few highlights. The hot Mercury won their fifth straight and handed the Liberty their third straight loss, 106-79.

The Big 3 of Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points), Brittney Griner (26) and Diana Taurasi (21) paced Phoenix (14-10). Griner went down and grabbed at her left leg before leaving with assistance for the locker room with 1:38 left. Betnijah Laney topped the Liberty with 20 points.

So they are 11-15 and still in seventh. But Dallas and Los Angeles are in a virtual tie with them and Washington is a half-game behind. The Liberty’s remaining schedule is also a brutal obstacle course. Four of the final six are on the road.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s going to be tough, but I don’t put it past our team," fast-improving rookie guard/forward DiDi Richards said before hitting four threes on the way to a career-high 14 points. " . . . We still struggle with consistency."

Besides that and the schedule, they have to overcome not having Sami Whitcomb, the WNBA’s top three-point field-goal maker who missed her first of what’s expected to be four games with an ankle sprain.

"It’s definitely a challenge," coach Walt Hopkins said.

Phoenix jumped out to a 9-2 lead before Hopkins called for time.

The Mercury shot 15-for-20 in the first quarter. They built a 21-point cushion before settling for a 35-19 lead after 10 minutes. Diggins-Smith had the hottest hand, going 5-for-5 and scoring 12.

The Liberty trailed at the break, 55-42. Richards stood out with 11.

Then Phoenix opened it up to 25 in the third. The Liberty kept persevering, cutting it to 89-79 on a Laney jumper with 4:43 left. But that’s as close as it got.

At least Robinson had a good night from a Liberty perspective. She’s the seventh member of the Ring of Honor.

"This is such an honor to be inducted in such a wonderful class of people," she told the crowd. "I would say being a part of the New York Liberty is probably some of the most special memories that I have."